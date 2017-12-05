John Conyers III and Ian Conyers (Photo: Detroit News file, Handout)

As the longest-serving member of Congress effectively resigned Tuesday, U.S. Rep. John Conyers Jr. tried to keep his legacy alive by endorsing his oldest son, John Conyers III, to succeed him in Congress.

It was an unexpected move by the Detroit Democrat in what promises to be a contested primary to replace the 88-year-old in the heavily Democratic 13th District, where state Sen. Ian Conyers — the congressman’s great-nephew — has already announced plans to run. It is up to Republican Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder when to schedule an election to replace Conyers.

Conyers III, 27, has never held elected office and caused an ethics problem in late 2010. The congressman had to reimburse the U.S. Treasury $5,682 for his son’s misuse of his taxpayer-funded Cadillac Escalade.

“There is no excuse for the nonofficial use of a government vehicle,” Rep. Conyers said in a December 2010 statement. “I have taken steps to ensure that it will not happen again.”

John Conyers III reported to police over the Thanksgiving 2010 holiday that the Escalade was broken into and two laptops and $27,500 worth of concert tickets were stolen.

The $5,682 amount “is based on the per diem cost of the vehicle to the taxpayers for every day my son could conceivably have had access to the vehicle,” the congressman said then. “It is unlikely that his usage was anywhere near this high, but, in an abundance of caution, I want to be sure that there is no cost to the taxpayers whatsoever for any possible nonofficial use of the car.”

State Sen. Ian Conyers of Detroit apparently angered the congressman’s family by telling the New York Times and ABC News early Tuesday that his great-uncle planned to retire.

Sen. Conyers told the media outlets he would run for his uncle’s seat in 2018. The revelation angered Rep. Conyers’ wife Monica and attorney Arnold Reed, who tweeted that the reports of the retirement were “innuendo and rumor.”

But Sen. Conyers, who said he is currently out of the country on a fact-finding mission in Israel, tweeted back: “Monica - I spoke to my great uncle Thursday night via phone from hospital. His advice Run!”

Other potential Democratic candidates include state Sens. Coleman Young II of Detroit and David Knezek of Dearborn Heights. Supporters were also urging former state Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Detroit to consider a run.

Knezek said Tuesday he was focused on a proposed Senate retirement reform package that could affect police officers and firefighters.

“With all the sacrifices they make for us, the least we can do is put politics on the back burner for one day,” he told The News.

Young II was not immediately available to discuss Conyers’ announcement but said early last week he had not decided if he would run for the seat should it open up.

“There’s always definitely talk, but that’s all it is right now,” said Young, who lost his fall bid to unseat Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan. “Right now I’m focused on doing my job right here in the state Senate.”

Gaddis said after the interview with Conyers that his great-nephew erred by announcing his candidacy so early.

“I don't think Ian Conyers ever had the congressman's endorsement,” she said in the 102.7 FM Praise studio. “He's a different kind of guy. He feels real good about himself.”

Gaddis said the great-nephew has more work to do.

"Nobody ever steps out like that, in a scenario like this, without first talking to the family, talking to stakeholders in the community," Gaddis said. "That was a major mistake...it wasn't a mature move.”

John Conyers III spoke to reporters last Wednesday outside his family’s Detroit home about the sexual harassment allegations against his father, saying it’s “very unfortunate to see him fight so long for so many people and to automatically have the allegations assumed to be true.”

Conyers’ son noted that “with sexual assault, women are to be believed.”

Rep. Conyers endorsed his son from an undisclosed Metro Detroit hospital bed in a phone interview with Gaddis.

The dean of the U.S. House has repeatedly denied claims he mistreated staffers, but calls for his departure intensified last week as two accusers went public detailing his alleged misconduct and another went public late Monday.

Detroit News Staff Writer James David Dickson contributed

joosting@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2nuNUEa