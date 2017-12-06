Andy Levin (Photo: Andy Levin’s congressional campaign)

Democrat Andy Levin, the son of Democratic U.S. Rep. Sander Levin of Royal Oak, said Wednesday he is running to replace the retiring congressman.

Levin, 57, is a former head of the Michigan Department of Energy, Labor and Economic Growth and the founder of two clean energy companies, including Lean and Green Michigan.

“After 60 years of Republican divide-and-conquer politics and 40 years of trickle-down economics where wealth has in fact rushed to the top, it is time to unite around policies that raise living standards for working people,” Levin said in a statement.

“We need a new movement focused on creating good jobs, education and training, protecting our air and water, and restoring faith in our government.”

Levin’s announcement comes less than one week after his 86-year father announced he would not seek re-election in 2018, ending a congressional reign that began in 1983.

“Andy — I think he would be terrific,” Rep. Levin said Saturday. “But he and (his wife) Mary have to make that decision. He’s very much his own person.”

Other Democrats who could jump into the primary include state Sen. Steve Bieda of Warren, Oakland County Treasurer Andy Meisner of Huntington Woods and business Kevin Howley of Huntington Woods.

Martin Brook, a labor and employment law attorney from Bloomfield Township, announced his candidacy last weekend.

“We need leaders who will address our crumbling infrastructure, disappearing job opportunities, stagnant wages, attacks on our public education, and the diminished healthcare and retirement options that threaten our middle class,” Brook said in a release.

Levin, who briefly explored a gubernatorial run this fall, lives with his wife in Bloomfield Township. They have four children. He last ran for office in 2006, when he lost a bid for state Senate by 720 votes.

The 9th Congressional District, which includes southern Macomb and southeast Oakland counties, is considered a relatively safe seat for Democrats. Party nominee Hillary Clinton won more votes in the district last year than Republican President Donald Trump.

GOP businesswoman Candius Stearns of Sterling Heights has declared her candidacy for the seat and has been endorsed by U.S. Rep. Paul Mitchell, R-Dryden.

Levin previously worked as a deputy in the Michigan Department of Energy, Labor and Economic Growth and was elevated to acting director in 2010 during the final months of the tenure of former Democratic Gov. Jennifer Granholm.

Levin also served as the state’s chief workforce officer and created the “No Worker Left Behind” initiative to train unemployed residents for new jobs in the Great Recession.

Former U.S. Rep. David Bonoir, who represented Macomb County in Congress, praised Levin in a statement released by his campaign.

“During his time in state government, Andy Levin demonstrated his ability to get things done during Michigan’s great recession by creating the largest job-retraining program in the country,” Bonoir said. “And he has a long history of fighting for workers’ rights and human rights.”

Experts say Levin enters the race as a leading candidate and could prove a force if his father backs him and provides access to established fund-raising channels.

“His endorsement would be significant, but whether it’s enough to seal the deal remains to be seen,” Democratic consultant Howard Edelson said Monday.

Levin’s last name would give him a “clear advantage” out of the gates, but Bieda and Meisner are both experienced campaigners capable of competing, Edelson said. Other potential candidates are likely eying the seat as well.

