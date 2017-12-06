Sen. Debbie Stabenow (Photo: AP)

Washington — U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow joined nine other female senators Wednesday in calling on Democratic Sen. Al Franken to resign as sexual harassment allegations continued to mount for the Minnesota lawmaker.

“Sexual harassment is unacceptable,” tweeted Stabenow, a Lansing Democrat. “I believe Senator Franken should do the right thing and resign.”

Another Franken accuser stepped forward Wednesday – an unnamed former aide who told POLITICO he attempted to forcibly kiss her in 2006. Franken denied the claim, calling it “categorically not true.”

Under new pressure from his colleagues, Franken’s office said it would have an announcement Thursday.

The call by Stabenow and others came after Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York, posted on Facebook, calling Franken’s behavior toward women “unacceptable.”

“While Senator Franken is entitled to have the Ethics Committee conclude its review, I believe it would be better for our country if he sent a clear message that any kind of mistreatment of women in our society isn’t acceptable by stepping aside to let someone else serve,” Gillibrand wrote.

Other female senators who urged Franken’s resignation included Democrats Mazie Hirono of Hawaii, Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell of Washington state, Claire McCaskill of Missouri, Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin, Heidi Heitcamp of North Dakota and Republican Susan Collins of Maine.

At least six male senators have called on Franken to resign, including the No. 2 Democrat, whip Dick Durbin of Illinois – but not Sen. Gary Peters, D-Bloomfield Township.

Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez also said Franken should go.

Neither of the leaders of the Senate – Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky or Chuck Schumer, D-New York, has said Franken should step down.

In the House, Speaker Paul Ryan of Wisconsin and Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of California last week called on former U.S. Rep. John Conyers Jr., D-Detroit, to resign after women went public with sexual harassment accusations against the 88-year-old lawmaker.

Conyers stayed in office for five more days before resigning Tuesday.

