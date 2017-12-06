Buy Photo State Rep. Steve Johnson, R-Wayland speaks with liquor store owners in the Michigan Capitol on Wednesday. In a battle that has been brewing for months, the Michigan Liquor Control Commission is attempting to strike a 1978 rule that generally prohibits state-licensed liquor stores from operating within a half-mile of one another. The commission argues it is “protectionist” and anti-competitive. (Photo: Jonathan Oosting / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Lansing — Furious liquor store owners flooded a legislative hearing Wednesday, arguing that a pending rule change could kill their small businesses by allowing big box retailers or other competitors to sell liquor next door.

In a battle that has been brewing for months, the Michigan Liquor Control Commission is attempting to strike a 1978 rule that generally prohibits state-licensed liquor stores from operating within a half-mile of one another. The commission argues it is “protectionist” and anti-competitive.

But existing owners, who say they purchased their stores at a premium with the expectation a competitor could not open next door, are urging the state Legislature to intervene and protect a rule they say is critical to their livelihoods.

“My business will decrease, I will have to lay off many of my employees and eventually close the doors due to the unfair new rule,” said Scott Batris of Saginaw, who opened a liquor store 22 years ago with his father. “That will also mean that I default on my student loan, my mortgage and my business loan.”

The liquor commission initially attempted to eliminate the so-called half-mile rule in March through a process that did not require public hearings, prompting outcry and a lawsuit to force feedback sessions. Commissioners ultimately voted to rescind the half-mile rule in late September.

Lawmakers on the Joint Committee on Legislative Rules could object to the rule change through mid-January. Doing so would delay implementation for another 15 days and give them time to approve a legislative alternative.

The Republican-controlled Senate on Wendesday approved a bill that would write the half-mile rule into law by prohibiting liquor stores from operating within 2,640 feet of one another. It would also provide new flexibility for the state to waive restrictions based on store size and street width.

The existing rule “significantly limits the ability for smaller businesses to grow, or even get into the business in the first place,” commission Chairman Andy Deloney told legislators in written testimony. “The vast majority of applicants that are denied (liquor store) licenses because of the rule are small independent businesses.”

Liquor store owners questioned claims the rule change was prompted by free-market concerns, noting the state also controls liquor prices and operates a three-tiered licensing system to regulate suppliers, wholesalers and retailers.

“We have a huge monopoly in Michigan with alcohol laws,” said Brian Zetouna of the Allied Liquor Stores of Michigan. “If we really want to play the competition card, let’s start at the top, not the bottom with the middle-class family that’s trying to earn an honest living.”

The Michigan Retailers Association supports the effort to end the half-mile rule, and an attorney for the 7-11 convenience store chain testified in support.

“It seems to us that a level playing field for being able to obtain the limited supply of quota-restricted licenses is overall a good thing,” said Stephen Ormund of the Clark Hill law firm representing 7-11.

While eliminating the half-mile rule would not increase the number of available licenses, critics warn it would allow multiple liquor stores to operate next door to each other or on the same street corner, creating potential magnets for crime.

“It would be possible to take a section of your city or township and put eight liquor stores all next to each other, in essence creating a liquor district, maybe in a low income area somewhere where the community may not want that or like that,” said Rep. Andy Schor, D-Lansing.

Deloney told legislators the task of measuring distances between existing stores and proposed locations “presents a significant administrative burden” on commission staff resources, which could better used to enforce other regulations.

“The rule is a never-ending source of absurdly inventive lawyering and litigation and will continue to be unless rescinded,” he said.

But public health and neighborhood groups were among those urging legislators to retain the half-mile distance requirement, arguing that allowing liquor stores closer to one another could encourage crime and bad behavior.

Rishi Makkar, who owns liquor stores in Grand Rapids and Kentwood, predicted scrapping the rule would lead to an influx of liquor stores next door to college campuses.

“Alcohol is largely consumed on college campuses and lower-income neighborhoods, which are already fighting saturation issues,” he said. “All you’re doing is adding fuel to the flames.”

