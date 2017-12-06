Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn (Photo: Carolyn Kaster / AP file)

Washington – A whistleblower has told House Democrats that during President Donald Trump’s inauguration speech, national security adviser Michael Flynn texted a former business associate to say a private nuclear proposal Flynn had lobbied for would have his support in the White House.

Rep. Elijah Cummings, the ranking Democrat on the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, said Wednesday that the whistleblower’s allegations raise concerns that Flynn improperly aided the venture to build a Mideast network of nuclear plants with Russian and international partners.

Flynn was a paid consultant for the venture before he joined the Republican presidential campaign last year.

Flynn pleaded guilty last week to one count of making false statements and agreed to cooperate with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian contacts with the Trump campaign.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2nDDvGq