Lansing – Democratic gubernatorial hopeful Shri Thanedar is looking to add staff as a communications team he had employed prepares to leave the campaign at the end of the week.

8THIRTYFOUR of Grand Rapids and partner Vanguard Public Affairs of Lansing announced Tuesday they have decided to “amicably exit” the Thanedar campaign, citing “business circumstances.”

CEO Kim Bode said 8THIRTYFOUR enjoyed working with Thanedar and is “leaving the campaign on good terms.” But the team “believes the time has come to move on.”

Vanguard CEO TJ Bucholz, a Democratic consultant headquartered near the state Capitol, said neither firm has any immediate plans to work with other candidates running for governor in 2018.

“Our decision to leave the campaign has not come without significant discussion, but we believe all parties are better-suited to discontinue the relationship,” Bucholz said, noting the partnerships between the two firms will continue.

News of the pending communications team departure comes on the same day as Thanedar began airing the first television ad of the 2018 gubernatorial campaign, an early strike by the Ann Arbor scientist and entrepreneur who has committed nearly $6 million of his own money to the race.

The ad comes more than eight months before the Democratic primary, but the buy is limited in scope. It will cost the campaign $115,707, according to data compiled by Democratic consultant Josh Pugh of Grassroots Midwest.

Thanedar’s 30-second spot will air on multiple cable stations in the Detroit market through Dec. 20. It will also air in Lansing and Flint during Michigan State and University of Michigan football bowl games on Dec. 28 and Jan. 1.

The split with the communications firms, whose last day is Friday, will leave Thanedar’s campaign without a full-time spokesperson.

Campaign manager Brian Spangle, who joined the Thanedar team in October, said the campaign has recently grown and will “add some new positions over the next few weeks.”

Spangle declined immediate comment on the split with 8THIRTYFOUR and Vanguard, saying the wanted to discuss the matter with Thanedar first.

The campaign is working to make “the right decisions about bringing the right people on board and should decide on a spokesperson by early next year,” Spangle said.

Thanedar, a 62-year-old Indian-born American, has touted his personal success as the founder of Avomeen product testing and development lab in Ann Arbor.

He sold a majority stake in the company last year in a deal that netted him roughly $20 million, according to a federal lawsuit filed by the buyers, who allege Thanedar made “fraudulent and misleading” claims to inflate the value.

He has denied the accusations.

