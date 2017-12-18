Washington — U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell is continuing husband John’s long tradition of penning the annual Dingell Jingle.
This year’s ditty is set to the tune of “Winter Wonderland,” though Dingell, a Dearborn Democrat, has dubbed Washington a “winter blunderland.”
She composed a rhyme with John’s help that jabs House Speaker Paul Ryan for pressing forward with the GOP tax vote this week with no involvement by the Democrats, and Ryan’s recent announcement that House Republicans plan to reduce spending on health care entitlements, such as Medicare.
Dingell ends on a positive note, urging Congress to restore bipartisan cooperation: “Let’s work hand-in-hand, Till we’re back walking in a winter wonderland.”
The full jingle:
House phones ring
Are you listening
Folks are mad
But Ryan’s insisting
Another tax fight!
No funding bill in sight
Walking in a winter blunderland
Gone away is Obama
Here to stay is constant drama
We try to stay strong
As Trump tweets along
Walking in a winter blunderland
In the darkness they can pass a tax plan
And pretend that workers will be fine
We say work together, they say no man!
We don’t need your vote while we’re in town
Later on, they’ll conspire
To cut programs we require
Who needs Medicaid
When donors get paid
Walking in a winter blunderland
In the Congress, we will keep on fighting
Maybe we can find some common ground
How ‘bout funding CHIP and fixing DACA
Before we take those jet planes out of town
Trump’s first year, it’s been chilling
The New Year’s near, ain’t it thrilling
It’ll be a new day, 2018’s not far away
Walking in a winter blunderland
Different views, let’s pursue
No matter if red or blue
Let’s keep taking a stand
Let’s work hand-in-hand
Till we’re back walking in a winter wonderland
Walking in a winter wonderland
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs