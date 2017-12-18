U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell (Photo: File)

Washington — U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell is continuing husband John’s long tradition of penning the annual Dingell Jingle.

This year’s ditty is set to the tune of “Winter Wonderland,” though Dingell, a Dearborn Democrat, has dubbed Washington a “winter blunderland.”

She composed a rhyme with John’s help that jabs House Speaker Paul Ryan for pressing forward with the GOP tax vote this week with no involvement by the Democrats, and Ryan’s recent announcement that House Republicans plan to reduce spending on health care entitlements, such as Medicare.

Dingell ends on a positive note, urging Congress to restore bipartisan cooperation: “Let’s work hand-in-hand, Till we’re back walking in a winter wonderland.”

The full jingle:

House phones ring

Are you listening

Folks are mad

But Ryan’s insisting

Another tax fight!

No funding bill in sight

Walking in a winter blunderland

Gone away is Obama

Here to stay is constant drama

We try to stay strong

As Trump tweets along

Walking in a winter blunderland

In the darkness they can pass a tax plan

And pretend that workers will be fine

We say work together, they say no man!

We don’t need your vote while we’re in town

Later on, they’ll conspire

To cut programs we require

Who needs Medicaid

When donors get paid

Walking in a winter blunderland

In the Congress, we will keep on fighting

Maybe we can find some common ground

How ‘bout funding CHIP and fixing DACA

Before we take those jet planes out of town

Trump’s first year, it’s been chilling

The New Year’s near, ain’t it thrilling

It’ll be a new day, 2018’s not far away

Walking in a winter blunderland

Different views, let’s pursue

No matter if red or blue

Let’s keep taking a stand

Let’s work hand-in-hand

Till we’re back walking in a winter wonderland

Walking in a winter wonderland

