Gov. Rick Snyder has signed a $52.8 million supplemental budget bill that includes money to respond to an emerging chemical contaminant problem found across Michigan. (Photo: Paul Sancya / AP)

Lansing – Gov. Rick Snyder has signed a $52.8 million supplemental budget bill that includes money to respond to an emerging chemical contaminant problem found across Michigan.

The law enacted Wednesday allocates $23.2 million to address groundwater contamination from per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, at 28 sites in 14 communities. It’s recently drawn scrutiny north of Grand Rapids, where footwear company Wolverine World Wild dumped waste sludge decades ago.

The money will be used to hire people to analyze well water samples, buy lab equipment, help with response efforts and support local health departments. The law says federal reimbursement should be sought for costs incurred to address PFAS at multiple military sites around Michigan.

The measure also allows a planned new state veterans home in Detroit to be located outside the city.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2oXxTrb