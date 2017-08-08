Buy Photo Vote here sign directs voters. (Photo: Nicquel Terry / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Macomb County voters in three communities chose finalists Tuesday to compete in city council races for the November general election.

In Center Line, Richard Moeller, with 24 percent of the vote, and Peter Harenski, with 23.8 percent, finished in the top two spots, advancing to the November ballot in the contest for two council seats. Also winning a spot was Mary Ann Zielinski, with 18.8 percent. A tight battle developed for the fourth and final spot, with incumbent Mary Hafner (14.6 percent) finishing just two votes ahead of challenger Jane Lapham (14.4 percent), according to unofficial returns. Kawsar Dewan trailed with 4.4 percent of the vote.

In New Baltimore, voters chose six candidates to run for three council seats in November. Advancing are Carl Weinreich (20.5 percent), incumbent Susan Burkhardt (17.4 percent), Ryan Covert (15.7 percent), David Duffy (14.8 percent), incumbent Karl Rutledge (14.1 percent), and incumbent Eric Haydamack (13.4 percent). Ioulia Thomas trailed with 4.1 percent.

In St. Clair Shores, voters chose six finalists who will run for three, four-year council terms in November. Incumbents Candice B. Rusie (23.5 percent of the vote), Peter Rubino (20.9 percent) and John Caron (18 percent) advanced, as did Erin A. Stahl (16.6 percent), Jim Lewis (8.4 percent) and Scott A. Dodich (8.3 percent). Robert Muha trailed with 4.3 percent.

