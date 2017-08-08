Metro Detroit primary elections
Incumbent Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan gives a speech
Incumbent Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan gives a speech after receiving the majority of votes in the primary election. His election night party was at the St. Regis Hotel in Detroit on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2016.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Coleman Young II celebrates at his election night rally.
Coleman Young II celebrates at his election night rally. He will now face incumbent Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan in the general election.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Coleman Young II celebrates with Adolph Mongo at a
Coleman Young II celebrates with Adolph Mongo at a campaign rally at the Double Tree Hotel in Detroit.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Incumbent Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan will face Coleman
Incumbent Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan will face Coleman Young II in the general election.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Campaign volunteer Jacqueline Johnson gets a moment
Campaign volunteer Jacqueline Johnson gets a moment with mayor Mike Duggan at the election reception.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Coleman Young II celebrates at a campaign rally at
Coleman Young II celebrates at a campaign rally at the Double Tree Hotel in Detroit.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Coleman Young II hugs supporter Lory Parks at a campaign
Coleman Young II hugs supporter Lory Parks at a campaign rally.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Coleman Young II celebrates at a campaign rally at
Coleman Young II celebrates at a campaign rally at the Double Tree Hotel in Detroit.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Brenda Hill, of Detroit, brings the crowd to life at
Brenda Hill, of Detroit, brings the crowd to life at the Coleman Young II rally.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Coleman Young II celebrates at a campaign rally.
Coleman Young II celebrates at a campaign rally.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Mayor Mike Duggan speaks at his election reception
Mayor Mike Duggan speaks at his election reception at the Hotel St. Regis.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Melody House of Detroit gets a moment with mayor Mike
Melody House of Detroit gets a moment with mayor Mike Duggan during his primary election night party.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Mayor Mike Duggan is interviewed by media at the election
Mayor Mike Duggan is interviewed by media at the election reception.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Dr. K.B. Stallworth, left, political consultant Mario
Dr. K.B. Stallworth, left, political consultant Mario Morrow and Charlie Beckham, director of Detroit's Neighborhoods Department, talk at the election reception in support of mayor Mike Duggan at the Hotel St. Regis in Detroit on Aug. 8, 2017.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Zena Feagin, left, of Detroit talks with Nicole T.
Zena Feagin, left, of Detroit talks with Nicole T. Stallworth, executive director of the Black Caucus Foundation of Michigan, at Mayor Mike Duggan's election reception.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Bridget Taylor, left, of Detroit shakes hands with
Bridget Taylor, left, of Detroit shakes hands with Chad Cyrowski of Ferndale at the election reception in support of Mayor Mike Duggan.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Lory Parks, of Detroit, awaits her candidate for mayor,
Lory Parks, of Detroit, awaits her candidate for mayor, Coleman Young II.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Farnaz Anaum, 3, looks at her mother, Farzana Akhter
Farnaz Anaum, 3, looks at her mother, Farzana Akhter while she fills out her ballot for Precinct 3 at the polling center at Hamtramck High School on Aug. 8, 2017.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Detroit mayoral candidate and State Sen. Coleman Young
Detroit mayoral candidate and State Sen. Coleman Young II has a laugh with his campaign chair Adolph Mongo, left, and campaign videographer Henry Mayers during primary Election Day on Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, at the DoubleTree Hotel in Detroit.  Rachel Woolf, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Incumbent Mayor Mike Duggan greets reporters after
Incumbent Mayor Mike Duggan greets reporters after casting his vote at River House apartments Tuesday morning.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Campaign Videographer Henry Mayers and Detroit mayoral
Campaign Videographer Henry Mayers and Detroit mayoral candidate Coleman Young II wait for their car outside the Doubletree Hotel in Detroit.  Rachel Woolf, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Incumbent Mayor Mike Duggan prepares to vote at River
Incumbent Mayor Mike Duggan prepares to vote at River House apartment Tuesday morning.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Mayor Mike Duggan prepares to insert his ballot into
Mayor Mike Duggan prepares to insert his ballot into the new ICP voting machine with the help of Lee Jacobs,64, ballot box inspector. Looking on is Juanita Forster.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit mayoral candidate Coleman Young II wears an
Detroit mayoral candidate Coleman Young II wears an "I Voted!" sticker during primary Election Day on Tuesday in Detroit.  Rachel Woolf, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
A sticker for Detroit mayoral candidate State Sen.
A sticker for Detroit mayoral candidate State Sen. Coleman Young II is displayed on his car.  Rachel Woolf, Special to Detroit News
Fullscreen
Zack Alyafai, 28, of Hamtramck turns in his ballot
Zack Alyafai, 28, of Hamtramck turns in his ballot for Precinct 4 with election worker Milton Barua, right, at the polling center at Hamtramck High School.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Hamtramck City Council candidates Ian Perrotta, left,
Hamtramck City Council candidates Ian Perrotta, left, Andrea Karpinski and Gias Talukder hand out information down the block from the polling center at Hamtramck High School Tuesday afternoon.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Hamtramck City Council candidate Ian Perrotta, in addition
Hamtramck City Council candidate Ian Perrotta, in addition to English, printed his campaign information in Bengali, left, Polish and Arabic, posted on a truck near the polling center at Hamtramck High School.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Pontiac Mayor Dierdre Waterman, center, left, and a
Pontiac Mayor Dierdre Waterman, center, left, and a few volunteers greet voters as they enter and leave the polling place at the Bowman Senior Center in Pontiac.  Dale G. Young, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Heaster Wheeler, candidate for Detroit city clerk,
Heaster Wheeler, candidate for Detroit city clerk, center, chats with voters Ken Scott, left, and Rose Wallace at the Louis Pasteur Elementary School polling location in Detroit.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Heaster Wheeler, candidate for Detroit city clerk,
Heaster Wheeler, candidate for Detroit city clerk, right, greets voter Sherri Brown at the Louis Pasteur elementary school polling location in Detroit, Aug. 8, 2017.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Heaster Wheeler, right, candidate for Detroit city
Heaster Wheeler, right, candidate for Detroit city clerk, gets a hug from Dorris Walker at the New Prospect Missionary Baptist Church Learning Lab polling location in Detroit Tuesday.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Heaster Wheeler, candidate for Detroit city clerk,
Heaster Wheeler, candidate for Detroit city clerk, talks to a group of kids at Louis Pasteur Elementary School in Detroit.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Heaster Wheeler, candidate for Detroit city clerk,
Heaster Wheeler, candidate for Detroit city clerk, left, greets Jim Ward while campaigning at Louis Pasteur elementary school polling location in Detroit.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Democratic candidate Justin Johnson, state house district
Democratic candidate Justin Johnson, state house district 1, arrives at the Parcells Middle School polling site in Grosse Pointe Woods, carrying water for his campaign volunteers.  John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Democratic candidate Justin Johnson, 33, State House
Democratic candidate Justin Johnson, 33, State House District 1, fills out paperwork before voting in the gymnasium at the Parcells Middle School polling site in Grosse Pointe Woods.  John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Democratic candidate Pamela Sossi, 33, of Harper Woods,
Democratic candidate Pamela Sossi, 33, of Harper Woods, State House District 1, smiles and waves as she arrives at a polling site at Monteith Elementary School in Grosse Pointe Woods.  John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Democratic candidate Pamela Sossi, 33, of Harper Woods,
Democratic candidate Pamela Sossi, 33, of Harper Woods, State House District 1, shakes hands with voter Kevin Brennan in the parking lot of the Montieth Elementary School polling site in Grosse Pointe Woods.  John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Democratic candidate Tenisha Yancey, center, 40, of
Democratic candidate Tenisha Yancey, center, 40, of Harper Woods, State House District 1, interacts with campaign volunteer Lashawn Baskin, left, and her son Jaylen Yancey, 16, at a polling site in Grosse Pointe Woods Tuesday morning.  John T. Greilick, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Election chair Seth Meyers, right, and election worker
Election chair Seth Meyers, right, and election worker Melvin Buckner help a voter get her ballot for Precinct 4 at the polling center at Hamtramck High School.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Nabil Al-Gahim of Hamtramck fills out his ballot at
Nabil Al-Gahim of Hamtramck fills out his ballot at the polling center at Hamtramck High School.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Poll workers at Western International High School in
Poll workers at Western International High School in Detroit work the 407 precinct room Tuesday morning.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Poll workers at Bethany Lutheran Church in Detroit
Poll workers at Bethany Lutheran Church in Detroit wait for voters Tuesday morning.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Poll workers Fletcher Bland, left, Phyllis Vaughan
Poll workers Fletcher Bland, left, Phyllis Vaughan and Miss G. wait for voters at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church in Detroit.  Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News
    Detroit — City Council President Pro-Tem George Cushingberry will not be moving on from the primary election after being upset by two opponents.

    But the other incumbent council members remained among top vote-getters in their districts with all of the city's 590 precincts reporting.

    For the at-large seats, the top four vote-getters advance to the Nov. 7 general election when voters will get to choose two council members.

    In the district races, the top two voter-getters proceed to the general election. Voters select one council member for each district in November.

    At-large seats: In nearly complete returns, Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones and Councilwoman Janee Ayers move on for at-large council seats.

    Former state Rep. Mary Waters placed third place while Alisa McKinney and Beverly Kindle-Walker were in a close race for the fourth spot.

    The vote results were Jones, 45 percent; Ayers, 25.2 percent; Waters, 16.8 percent; Kindle-Walker 6.4 percent.

    Jones, 57, is running on her record of working with Mayor Mike Duggan while breaking with him on high-profile issues, such as community benefit agreements and transparency on demolition contracts.

    The 35-year-old Ayers is competing for her first full term on the council after being appointed in 2015 to replace Saunteel Jenkins. Ayers created the Returning Citizens Task Force and is working on a proposed ordinance to address housing and employment for former jail and prison convicts reintegrating into society.

    Waters, 61, who works for an educational consulting company, got a state law passed addressing copper theft. She also was vice chair of Detroit’s charter revision committee in the 1990s.

    Kindle-Walker is a 63-year-old West Village resident who was a legislative assistant to Democratic Wayne County Commissioner Tim Kileen.

    District 1: Councilman James Tate took an early and overwhelming lead in the primary with 70 percent of the vote. His toughest opponent, Tamara Smith, followed with 17 percent.

    Tate, 42, touted his biggest accomplishments as the launch of Di$cover D1 — an initiative meant to fuel small business growth in his district — and the start of monthly community meetings with residents.

    Smith, 43, who owns an independent transportation company, said she wants to bring companies with “livable wage” jobs to Detroit. She also wants to spearhead initiatives to curb sex trafficking.

    District 2:  Roy McCalister Jr. placed first in the District 2 primary with 24.9 percent of the vote. Former state Sen. Virgil Smith followed with 22.1 percent. City Council President Pro-Tem George Cushingberry was on the outside looking in with 19.7 percent.

    Cushingberry, 64, a former state representative and Wayne County commissioner, had his law license suspended twice.

    In 2014, during a stop outside of a bar, police allegedly found a cup of liquor and a half-smoked marijuana cigarette in his car. Cushingberry was issued a ticket for failure to signal but not given a field sobriety test. An investigation concluded there was not enough evidence to suggest the councilman sought preferential treatment from police.

    Smith, 37, is attempting a political comeback. Smith, who said he is self-employed, resigned from the state Senate last year and spent 10 months in jail after firing an assault rifle at his ex-wife’s car. His original plea deal required Smith to resign from office and refrain from holding public office during his five-year probationary period. A trial court judge tossed out that latter provision as an unconstitutional restriction on the people’s right to choose their elected officials, a ruling the Wayne County prosecutor’s office is appealing.

    McCalister Jr., 63, is a retired Detroit police officer and an investigator with the Eastern District of Michigan Federal Defenders Office.

    District 3: City Councilman Scott Benson led his opponents in returns with 55.7 percent of the vote late Tuesday. He was trailed by Russ Bellant with 18.9 percent.

    Benson, 47, spent seven days in jail in 2015 for a drunken driving conviction. Benson introduced a controversial community benefits ordinance that voters approved in November. It requires developers of major projects to engage residents to negotiate jobs, affordable housing or other benefits.

    Bellant, 68, is heavily involved in community groups and is a city water department retiree.

    District 4: Councilman Andre Spivey and Latisha Johnson will move on in the east-side district that borders Grosse Pointe and the Detroit River.

    Spivey had 58.6 percent of the votes, while Johnson had 25 percent.

    Spivey, a 43-year-old pastor for St. Paul AME Church, is vying for his third four-year term. He has been touting his institutional knowledge and efforts to fight for residents.

    Johnson, 41, is vice chair of Detroit’s Board of Zoning Appeals and founded a nonprofit neighborhood coalition for the far east side.

    District 5: In this southeast area, incumbent Mary Sheffield is hoping to hang on to her seat when she goes up against Wayne County Commissioner Jewel Ware in November. The race did not appear on Tuesday’s primary ballot since it involves two candidates.

    District 6: Southwest Detroit Councilwoman Racquel Castaneda-Lopez placed first with a commanding vote total against her challengers.

    Castaneda-Lopez, 35, the first Latina to sit on the Detroit City Council, had 59.1 percent of the vote.

    Tyrone Carter placed second with 33.4 percent of the vote.

    Among her efforts, Castaneda-Lopez introduced an ordinance to regulate the handling and storage of controversial petroleum coke and other bulk solid materials in the city, and helped negotiate benefits for Delray residents in the footprint of the planned Gordie Howe International Bridge.

    Carter, 55, is a retired lieutenant from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office who has spent the last eight years volunteering with neighborhood associations in Detroit.

    District 7: Incumbent Gabe Leland placed first in his race against challengers in this west-side district that borders Dearborn.

    Leland had 59.2 percent while Regina Ross had 24.7 percent to move on.

    Leland, 35, is a first-term council member who has said he has worked to help neighborhood block clubs expand and get access to resources. He also backed an ordinance that banned front porch grilling in Detroit.

    Ross, 49, is a community advisory councilwoman in District 7 and former program director for Wayne State University and the Detroit school district.

    nterry@detroitnews.com

    fdonnelly@detroitnews.com

