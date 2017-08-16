Pamela Sossi (Photo: Detroit News file photo)

Lansing — Harper Woods attorney Pamela Sossi will not request a recount in a close special Democratic primary she finished second in on Aug. 8, according to her campaign strategist.

After a Wayne County Circuit judge denied a request to throw out Detroit’s absentee ballots following an election challenger’s concern there was a problem with their validity, Sossi’s former campaign strategist Mike Norris said they don’t imagine a recount would change the outcome. The deadline for that request with the State Board of Canvassers is Thursday

“I would say it’s probably not likely,” Norris said, who added that he and Sossi have been out of town since she lost the primary. “I don’t see the margin changing dramatically.”

Unofficial Wayne County results show Sossi, 33, finished second in the primary, losing by 198 votes to Tenisha Yancey, 41, a former Wayne County assistant prosecutor who won endorsements and campaign contributions from unions and Wayne County government officials.

Those vote totals will likely be certified Thursday at a State Board of Canvassers meeting.

Norris said Sossi was concerned there were problems with absentee ballots after she heard that Detroit resident Anita Belle was going to request Wayne County Circuit Chief Judge Robert Colombo Jr. toss all absentee ballots cast in the Aug. 8 primary.

Colombo denied that request and said “there is no evidence there was a problem with absentee ballots.”

Sossi posted a day after the election on Facebook that she was considering a recount but did not return a call from The Detroit News seeking explanation.

Yancey will now face GOP opponent Mark Corcoran and Libertarian Gregory Creswell of Detroit in the Nov. 7 general election in a heavily democratic district that includes parts of northeast Detroit, Harper Woods, Grosse Pointe Woods and Grosse Pointe Shores.

The seat has been vacant for nearly six months after former Rep. Brian Banks, D-Harper Woods, resigned in early February and pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of making false statements of financial condition to try to obtain a $7,500 personal loan. He was sentenced to one day in jail.

Sossi also finished second in the 2016 primary against Banks.

Banks and other House Democrats helped campaign for Yancey prior to the election — something, she says, helped propel her to victory. Detroit Rep. Sherry Gay-Dagnogo, Grand Rapids Rep. David LaGrand, Ann Arbor Rep. Adam Zemke, Southfield Rep. Jeremy Moss and Auburn Hills Rep. Tim Greimel, the former House minority leader, all pitched in.

Yancey is the niece of United Auto Workers Vice President Jimmy Settles and got the UAW endorsement.

