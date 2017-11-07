All nine City Council seats were at stake Tuesday as Detroit voters decide who will represent the city’s seven districts and the two at-large seats representing the entire city. (Photo: File)

All nine City Council seats are at stake Tuesday as Detroit voters decide who will represent the city’s seven districts and the two at-large seats representing the entire city.

While incumbents are favored in most of the races, political experts said at least two races promise to be close.

At-Large seats: A former state representative and a county legislative assistant are challenging at-large City Council members Brenda Jones and Janee Ayers in the Nov. 7 election, arguing voters want a change.

The incumbents said they have worked hard for residents and deserve to win the two seats representing the entire city. Former state Rep. Mary Waters and Beverly Kindle-Walker are the other candidates.

Council President Jones and Ayers held the top positions among five contenders in the August primary, pulling in 45 percent of the vote and 25.2 percent respectively. Waters received 16.8 percent followed by Kindle-Walker at 6.4 percent.

Jones, 57, was first elected to the council in 2005. The east side resident initiated Detroit’s Skilled Trades Task Force and chairs the council’s Military Veterans Task Force.

Ayers, 36, is vying for her first full term on council after being appointed to the post in 2015 to replace former member Saunteel Jenkins. Last November, Ayers defeated a prominent pastor in a special race to finish the final year of Jenkins’ unexpired term. In two years on council, Ayers also has created the Returning Citizens Task Force to help inmates who get out of prison.

Waters, 62, is a resident of the city’s Lafayette Park neighborhood and said she is running to “put the people first.” She served six years in the state Legislature and was behind a state law addressing copper theft.

Kindle-Walker, a 63-year-old West Village resident, says she’s running to restore trust in city government. She is a legislative assistant to Democratic Wayne County Commissioner Tim Kileen.

District 1: Council member James Tates is being challenged by Tamara Liberty Smith.

Tate, 42, is seeking a third four-year term against Smith, a 43-year-old single mother of six and a community activist who gained fame last year with a social media broadcast that helped nab a carjacking suspect.

The district includes the city’s Stoepel Park and nearly 70 active associations and block clubs in communities ranging from Brightmoor to Grandmont-Rosedale and Old Redford.

Tate spearheaded legislation that governs how and where medical marijuana dispensaries operate in Detroit as well as an ordinance that permits communities to pursue special assessment districts.

Smith, who runs an independent transportation company, is advocating for more “livable wage” jobs in Detroit, a crackdown on sex trafficking and efforts to reduce the city’s high car insurance rates.

District 2: Retired Detroit police officer Roy McCalister is former state Sen. Virgil Smith and Councilman George Cushingberry, who lost in the August primary but mounted a write-in campaign.

McCalister, 63, won the August primary over Smith, who resigned his legislative seat in March 2016 and served a 10-month jail sentence for malicious destruction of property after firing an assault rifle at his ex-wife’s Mercedes-Benz in 2015.

Cushingberry, 64, finished third in the primary and has thrown his hat back in the ring as a write-in candidate in a district that covers part of the city’s northwest side including Palmer Park.

The top priorities for McCalister include jobs for residents returning to the community from prison and revitalizing northwest neighborhoods with grocery stores.

Cushingberry said Smith’s jail sentence makes him “totally unfit” for public office, but Smith counters he doesn’t want to be judged by his past troubles and “will not let (residents) down.”

District 3: Councilman Scott Benson is vying for re-election in northeast Detroit against a city Water Department retiree who is president of two neighborhood groups.

Russ Bellant could face a tough battle against the first-term councilman who won the August primary with 55 percent of the vote to the challenger’s 18 percent in a five-candidate field. District 3 is a diverse mix of neighborhoods and an industrial corridor, as well as Hmong and Bengali populations.

Benson faced controversy earlier in his term when he spent 82 hours, or more than three days, in jail in 2015 for a drunken driving conviction. He has said he hopes others “can take a lesson from this.”

Bellant has not made it an issue in the campaign. Instead, the 69-year-old challenger argues that residents haven’t had a voice in the community benefits ordinance and he wants to change that.

District 4: Voters on Detroit’s east side will decide whether to retain Councilman Andre Spivey or have neighborhood nonprofit leader Latisha Johnson take over.

Spivey, 43, is touting his institutional knowledge and efforts to fight for district residents in his bid for a third four-year term. Johnson said she’s relying on her lifelong roots in the district and a decade of community organizing experience to try to win over voters.

In the August primary, Spivey won 59 percent of the vote, followed by Johnson at 25 percent.

Spivey spearheaded the city’s task force on economic development and inclusion, and an ordinance that required surveillance cameras for gas stations. He also has proposed legislation to toughen requirements for landlords and offer protections for neighborhood housing.

District 5: Councilwoman Mary Sheffield is in a tough fight as she faces a challenge from Wayne County Commissioner Jewel Ware.

Sheffield, the daughter of civil rights activists Horace Sheffield III, was the youngest person ever elected to council when she won the seat at the age of 26 in 2013. Now 30, the incumbent has cited her work on housing as a reason voters should re-elect her to a second term.

Ware, 62, did not directly attack Sheffield during the campaign. Instead, she has argued she is an experienced leader who can deliver city services for her constituents.

Ware and Sheffield skipped the primary as they were the only two candidates vying for District 5. The district covers a diverse mixture of the city, from a portion of prosperous Midtown, the Boston-Edison Historic District and the city’s downtown and riverfront to low-income neighborhoods.

District 6: Retired Wayne County sheriff Lt. Tyrone Carter is taking on Detroit’s first Latina council member, Raquel Castaneda-Lopez, in District 6.

The battle grew contentious leading up to the election as Carter’s campaign committee disseminated literature criticizing the councilwoman over her historic home on Clark that’s in disrepair.

City records show Detroit’s property maintenance division inspected Castaneda-Lopez’s family home in the fall of 2011 and noted violations including missing gutters, peeling paint and a defective front porch, stairs and rails.

The property was inspected again in September following a report on WJBK Fox 2 and a similar violation notice was given. Castaneda-Lopez has since submitted a work plan to the city’s building department that calls for about $10,000 in repairs, she said.

Castaneda-Lopez doesn’t deny the house needs repairs and said she requested the latest inspection herself.

“The house reflects my family’s experiences,” said Castaneda-Lopez, who said she grew up in poverty. “It’s not anything I’ve ever tried to hide. I, as an elected official, more than welcome the scrutiny and transparency in being held accountable.”

District 7: Councilman Gabe Leland is seeking re-election this November against a Detroit Public Schools Community District teacher who runs a nonprofit that was once honored by Oprah Winfrey.

Regina Ross, 49, is looking to unseat Leland, who is finishing up his first term on Detroit City Council.

Leland, 35, won the August primary with 59 percent of the vote while Ross earned 24.6 percent. He said in the last four years his office has worked to help neighborhood block clubs expand and get access to resources.

Ross said safety, blight and unemployment were major concerns in District 7.

