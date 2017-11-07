Buy Photo State Sen. Coleman A. Young II is hoping to unseat incumbent Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan in the Tuesday race to be the city’s next leader. (Photo: The Detroit News, file)Buy Photo

Detroit — State Sen. Coleman A. Young II is hoping to unseat incumbent Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan in the Tuesday race to be the city’s next leader.

Duggan, who won a write-in primary campaign in 2013 and then defeated Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon in the general election, is vying for his second, four-year term. The election is Detroit’s first since the city emerged from the largest municipal bankruptcy in the nation’s history.

Duggan has come out ahead in fundraising, endorsements and the August primary, winning 68 percent of the vote to Young’s 27 percent.

The 59-year-old former Detroit Medical Center CEO has secured prominent endorsements from city labor unions, clergy and business groups, and raised about $2.2 million. Young has pulled in just under $39,000.

Young, 35, has run a low-budget, grassroots campaign that’s slammed Duggan on claims he’s neglected the city’s neighborhoods. He also has focused on the city’s poverty rate and crime problems, water shutoffs and redlining in Detroit’s car insurance rates.

The senator’s bid also has relied on the legacy of his late father, Coleman A. Young, who served the city for two decades as Detroit’s first African-American mayor.

“We’ve definitely done enough to get the message out,” Young told The News last month. “We’ve talked to people about who we are, what we want to do and why we are doing this and how we want to do it.”

For his part, Duggan is touting service improvements that have come online during his term including new street lights, improved public safety response and more dependable bus lines. Duggan said he intends to continue work on building a unified Detroit and has rolled out a series of efforts to fix up neighborhood corridors, roads and sidewalks.

“Every neighborhood isn’t going to come back all at once, but ... we’re going to keep working until we reach everybody,” Duggan told The News during a park ribbon cutting on the west side last month.

The mayor has said auto insurance is the biggest challenge facing Detroiters. He pushed hard on an auto insurance reform bill that was met with defeat late last week in the state House.

On Sunday, Duggan and Young made closing arguments to community groups on why they should be mayor.

Young kicked off the morning at his home church, St. Paul Church of God in Christ on the city’s east side. Duggan made his final stop of the 2017 campaign at Historic Little Rock Baptist Church, the site where he first announced his mayoral bid.

Young on Monday evening hosted “Take Back the Motherland Rally” at Solomon’s Temple banquet hall on E. Seven Mile.

The senator, during the first and only debate between the candidates last month, proclaimed it was “time to take back the motherland for the people.”

The pair, during the televised Oct. 25 debate, also sparred over the city’s violent crime rate, neighborhoods and claims of corruption in the city’s federally funded demolition program.

Young’s campaign and a political action committee supporting him have released attack ads hammering Duggan over the city’s uneven comeback and claims of alleged corruption.

Most recently, a racially charged ad likened Duggan to disgraced former Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick alluding to an ongoing federal investigation into the city’s federally funded demolition program. It was a contention the Duggan administration countered is “totally false.”

Duggan’s ad’s meanwhile have focused on his accomplishments in adding job training programs, blight removal and attracting new companies to city neighborhoods. Campaign staff has said the spots center on work the administration is doing and what lies ahead.

Staff Writer Francis X. Donnelly contributed

CFerretti@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2hRjR4d