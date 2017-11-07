East Lansing voters are deciding Tuesday night whether to become Michigan’s 23rd city that imposes an income tax on its residents. (Photo: .)

East Lansing voters are deciding Tuesday night whether to become Michigan’s 23rd city that imposes an income tax on its residents.

One ballot question would impose a 1 percent income tax on residents and 0.5 percent income tax on nonresidents who work there, including Michigan State University’s 2,500 workers and most of its 50,300 students. Another proposal would reduce property taxes from 17 mills to 13.

The city’s population is 48,900 residents.

The proposed twin moves would boost city coffers an estimated $5 million a year, according to a city study, and help address the city’s $200 million in debt caused by skryocketing pensin and retiree health care costs. East Lansing has cut its workforce by a fourth, reduced health care benefits and entered cost-sharing partnerships with other municipalities.

MSU, which is the city’s biggest employer, opposes the plan as hurting its low-salaried workes and most part-time working students. University leaders argue the proposals would shift the tax burden from residents to MSU, which has more workers, 14,000, than all other city employers combined.

MSU proposed giving the city $2 million a year for 10 years in lieu of the tax, a proposal rejected by East Lansing Mayor Mark Meadows as not enough.

The income tax-related ballot questions have caused tensions between city leaders and university officials.

“Some (MSU regents) remain adamantly opposed to paying the City to remedy its past financial mismanagement,” MSU President Lou Anna Simon wrote on July 21.

Meadows said other factors had caused the fiscal mess. “This statement is offensive and uninformed,” he wrote July 25.

The only major Michigan college whose hometown has a local income tax is Wayne State University in Detroit. Nearby Lansing also has a city income tax.

mgerstein@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2j6Nwd3