Two vacant Michigan House seats will get filled Tuesday night as voters in Wayne County and the Upper Peninsula make their choices.

In both cases, the winners will serve out the remainder of the term, which stops at the end of 2018.

In state House District 1, Democrat Tenisha Yancey faces Republican Mark Corcoran and Libertarian Gregory Creswell to fill a seat from which former state Rep. Brian Banks, D-Harper Woods, resigned in a plea deal.

Yancey, a Harper Woods school board member, is expected to prevail over Corcoran, a Grosse Pointe Woods construction business owner, in the Democratic-leaning district that includes parts of northeast Detroit, Harper Woods, Grosse Pointe Woods and Grosse Pointe Shores.

The seat has been vacant for nine months after Banks resigned in early February and pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of making false statements of financial condition to try to obtain a $7,500 personal loan. He was sentenced to one day in jail.

Yancey credited Banks with helping knock on doors and asking his past constituents to support her in the Democratic primary even though he did not officially endorse her. Banks, 40, plans to run for a state Senate seat in 2018 and is set to kick off his campaign with a Nov. 13 fundraiser at the American Serbian Hall in Detroit.

Yancey is a former Wayne County assistant prosecutor who pleaded guilty to stalking in August 1995 and served two years’ probation. She was also found guilty of retail fraud in Calhoun County in March 1995.

Later, in 1997, she was found guilty of failing to stop at the scene of a property damage accident by the same Wayne County court and sentenced to one year of probation.

In state House District 109, Democratic County Commissioner Sara Cambensy faces Republican Rich Rossway, the Marquette School Board president to fill the seat left vacant by the suicide of former Rep. John Kivela.

Also running is Green Party candidate Wade Roberts. The district covers Democratic-leaning Marquette County and hasn’t voted for a Republican since the early 1950s.

