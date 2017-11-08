Detroit clerk candidate Garlin Gilchrist is weighing his options after losing to incumbent Janice Winfrey on Nov. 7, 2017, by 1,482 votes. (Photo: Garlin Gilchrist campaign)

Garlin Gilchrist’s campaign said Wednesday morning it was “weighing its options” one night after losing to Detroit Clerk Janice Winfrey in the general election by 1,482 votes.

Unofficial election results showed Winfrey won with 50.6 percent of the vote to Gilchrist's 49.1 percent.

Gilchrist told The Detroit News on Tuesday night that he wanted a full understanding of how votes for Winfrey suddenly surged after Gilchrist enjoyed a considerable lead most of the night.

At one point, Gilchrist was up 54 percent to Winfrey's 45 percent.

Detroit Elections Director Daniel Baxter said absentee ballots caused the shift when they were counted at about 10 p.m. as precinct results rolled in.

It’s standard practice for the city to add absentee votes to the totals later in the night, he said.

A breakdown of the nearly complete results showed that Winfrey dominated the absentee vote, while Gilchrist won a majority of Election Day votes.

Winfrey had 19,967 absentee votes compared with Gilchrist’s 11,207 with all precincts reporting. Gilchrist won 37,193 votes at the polls Tuesday while Winfrey earned 29,915, according to Wayne County voting data.

It’s unclear if Gilchrist will seek a recount.

The Wayne County Board of Canvassers has 14 days to certify the election results.

