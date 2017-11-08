Incumbent mayors won re-election in Detroit, Dearborn and Pontiac, while Flint's mayor survived a recall election. Here's a roundup of key races throughout Michigan.
More election results:
Detroit mayor: Victorious Duggan: 'One Detroit for all of us'
Detroit clerk: Absentee surge carries clerk Winfrey to win
Detroit city council: Former cop beats ex-con for Detroit Council seat
Macomb County: Center Line, Warren Woods school issues win
Oakland County: Pontiac mayor Waterman easily re-elected
Wayne County: O'Reilly re-elected Dearborn mayor
State House races: Democrats win two special state House races
Detroit medical marijuana ordinances: Detroiters ease pot shop restrictions
East Lansing income tax proposal: East Lansing income tax proposal defeated
Flint mayor recall: Flint Mayor Weaver wins recall election
Complete list of election results
"It's going to be a really enjoyable next four years," said Duggan. David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Detroit's mayor talks about the warmth and kindness of Detroiters, his decision to shun attack ads, and his desire to \u0022put 'us vs. them politics' behind us.\u0022 David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Detroit mayoral candidate Coleman Young II thanks his supporters and vows to continue to "blaze a trail for the next generation." Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs