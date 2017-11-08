Election Day in Metro Detroit
Mayor Mike Duggan is surrounded by balloons as he talks
Mayor Mike Duggan is surrounded by balloons as he talks to his daughter Carolyn after he thanked his supporters on election night, Nov. 7, 2017 at the Detroit Marriott.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Mayor Mike Duggan greets his supporters during his
Mayor Mike Duggan greets his supporters during his victory speech.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is mobbed for selfies after
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is mobbed for selfies after winning his second term as mayor.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Judge Craig Strong, right,
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Judge Craig Strong, right, celebrate after Duggan's win for a second term as mayor.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
Mayoral candidate State Sen. Coleman Young II thanks
Mayoral candidate State Sen. Coleman Young II thanks his supporters with campaign manager Adolph Mongo, right, at Southern Fire Bistro & Lounge in Detroit on Nov. 7, 2017.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Coleman Young II blows a kiss to all of his supporters,
Coleman Young II blows a kiss to all of his supporters, present and watching on television.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Coleman Young II waits for the microphone to give his
Coleman Young II waits for the microphone to give his concession speech.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
State Sen. Coleman Young II checks his phone at his
State Sen. Coleman Young II checks his phone at his election night party.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Coleman Young II is greeted by friend and supporter
Coleman Young II is greeted by friend and supporter Veronica Thomas, left, at his election night party.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Coleman Young II, right, greets supporter Les Little
Coleman Young II, right, greets supporter Les Little of Detroit, left, at his election night party.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Coleman Young II talks with his campaign manager Adolph
Coleman Young II talks with his campaign manager Adolph Mongo.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Coleman Young II hugs supporter Margaret Harris of
Coleman Young II hugs supporter Margaret Harris of Detroit.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Carlo Valentine and his wife Rosebud, of Detroit, entertain
Carlo Valentine and his wife Rosebud, of Detroit, entertain during the election night party for Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan with some ballroom dancing at the Detroit Marriott hotel at the Renaissance Center, Tuesday, November 7, 2017.  David Guralnick, The Detroit News
State Sen. Coleman Young II speaks to the media outside
State Sen. Coleman Young II speaks to the media outside the Butzel Family Center on Detroit's east side on election day, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017.  Anthony Lanzilote, Special to The Detroit News
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan receives his ballot as he
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan receives his ballot as he arrives at Precinct 135 with his daughter, Carolyn Duggan, center, and son, Patrick Duggan on election day in Detroit, Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan casts his ballot Tuesday
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan casts his ballot Tuesday morning in Detroit.  Todd McInturf, The Detroit News
State Sen. Coleman Young II arrives to vote at the
State Sen. Coleman Young II arrives to vote at the Butzel Family Center on the east side of Detroit, on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017.  Anthony Lanzilote, Special to The Detroit News
State Sen. Coleman Young II arrives at the Butzel Family
State Sen. Coleman Young II arrives at the Butzel Family Center to vote Tuesday morning.  Anthony Lanzilote, Special to The Detroit News
State Sen. Coleman Young II votes at the Butzel Family
State Sen. Coleman Young II votes at the Butzel Family Center in Detroit Tuesday morning.  Anthony Lanzilote, Special to The Detroit News
State Sen. Coleman Young II votes at the Butzel Family
State Sen. Coleman Young II votes at the Butzel Family Center in Detroit on election day.  Anthony Lanzilote, Special to The Detroit News
State Sen. Coleman Young II votes at the Butzel Family
State Sen. Coleman Young II votes at the Butzel Family Center.  Anthony Lanzilote, Special to The Detroit News
State Sen. Coleman Young II votes at the Butzel Family
State Sen. Coleman Young II votes at the Butzel Family Center.  Anthony Lanzilote, Special to The Detroit News
State Sen. Coleman Young II puts on an "I Voted" sticker
State Sen. Coleman Young II puts on an "I Voted" sticker after voting at the Butzel Family Center on the east side of Detroit Tuesday morning, Nov. 7, 2017.  Anthony Lanzilote, Special to The Detroit News
State Sen. Coleman Young II greets a supporter outside
State Sen. Coleman Young II greets a supporter outside the Butzel Family Center in Detroit.  Anthony Lanzilote, Special to The Detroit News
State Sen. Coleman Young II leaves the Butzel Family
State Sen. Coleman Young II leaves the Butzel Family Center after voting Tuesday morning.  Anthony Lanzilote, Special to The Detroit News
Detroit City Clerk candidate Garlin Gilchrist and wife
Detroit City Clerk candidate Garlin Gilchrist and wife Ellen Gilchrist pause at the Butzel Family Center in Detroit Tuesday.  Anthony Lanzilote, Special to The Detroit News
Plenty of campaign signs are seen outside Woodworth
Plenty of campaign signs are seen outside Woodworth School's 15th precinct in Dearborn.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Justin Dulmage, 7, of Dearborn, awaits his father at
Justin Dulmage, 7, of Dearborn, awaits his father at the 42nd voting precinct at Dearborn High School.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
A lone voter casts his ballot at the 43rd voting precinct
A lone voter casts his ballot at the 43rd voting precinct at Dearborn High School Tuesday.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Voters cast their ballots in the gym at Woodworth School
Voters cast their ballots in the gym at Woodworth School in Dearborn Tuesday.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
Voters cast their ballots in the gym at Woodworth School
Buy Photo
Voters cast their ballots in the gym at Woodworth School in Dearborn Tuesday.  Max Ortiz, The Detroit News
    Incumbent mayors won re-election in Detroit, Dearborn and Pontiac, while Flint's mayor survived a recall election. Here's a roundup of key races throughout Michigan.

     

    More election results:

    Detroit mayor: Victorious Duggan: 'One Detroit for all of us'

    Detroit clerk: Absentee surge carries clerk Winfrey to win

    Detroit city council: Former cop beats ex-con for Detroit Council seat

    Macomb County: Center Line, Warren Woods school issues win

    Oakland County: Pontiac mayor Waterman easily re-elected

    Wayne County: O'Reilly re-elected Dearborn mayor

    State House races: Democrats win two special state House races

    Detroit medical marijuana ordinances: Detroiters ease pot shop restrictions

    East Lansing income tax proposal: East Lansing income tax proposal defeated

    Flint mayor recall: Flint Mayor Weaver wins recall election

    Complete list of election results

    "It's going to be a really enjoyable next four years," said Duggan. David Guralnick, The Detroit News

    Detroit's mayor talks about the warmth and kindness of Detroiters, his decision to shun attack ads, and his desire to \u0022put 'us vs. them politics' behind us.\u0022 David Guralnick, The Detroit News

    Detroit mayoral candidate Coleman Young II thanks his supporters and vows to continue to "blaze a trail for the next generation." Robin Buckson, The Detroit News

     

