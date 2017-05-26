Saturday

Breakfast, Brunch and Lunch

Food and prayer time. 9 a.m. Saturdays. Amazing Grace International Fellowship, 7810-7824 Southfield Freeway, Detroit. (313) 465-5111.

Early Riser Service & Farmers Market

Meet Pastor J. “Chris” Burns and help spread the love of God. 9:30 a.m. every second and fourth Saturday. Free. Covenant Missionary Temple COIGN, 28491 Utica, Roseville. (586) 298-1558.

Money Vs. Love

A prayer brunch for youth. Learn to choose God over material things. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. $10. St. Charles Lwanga Parish, 4800 Grand River, Detroit. (313) 933-6788.

Bet Yeshurun Messianic Fellowship

Learn Hebrew roots of the Christian faith. 1:30 p.m. every Sat. Restoration Bible Church, 1728 Stanford at Eleven Mile, Berkley. (248) 850-3480.

Sunday

Liturgical Dancers Concert

New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church presents its liturgical dancers in concert. 4 p.m. New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 8430 C.L. Franklin Blvd. (Linwood), Detroit. (313) 894-5788 or Nbbcdetroit.org.

13th Anniversary Celebration

In honor of the Rev. Dr. Steve Bland Jr.’s anniversary as pastor of Liberty Temple Baptist Church. (The celebration continues through June 4.) 17188 Greenfield, Detroit. Call (313) 837-6331 or visit libertybc.org.

Monday

Sunday Singles Brunch

Join single adults. 11:40-2 p.m. Sundays. Free admission. Einstein’s Bagels, 750 N. Telegraph, Dearborn. Email dearbornsinglechristians@gmail.com.

Tuesday

Alcoholics for Christ Open Talk

A support group for substance abusers and their family. Hear testimonies from a substance abuser and family member. 7 p.m. Tuesdays. First Assembly of God, 5650 S. Telegraph, Dearborn Heights. (313) 673-3985 or (734) 502-2199.

Midweek Bible Study

Experience biblical teaching and instruction. 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. New Testament COGIC, 15003 Joy, Detroit. (313) 582-1610.

Pastor’s Bible Study

Join the Rev. Lawrence T. Foster for Bible study. 7-8 p.m. Tuesdays. Calvary Baptist Church, 1000 Robert Bradby, Detroit. (313) 567-4575.

Bible Study

Study God’s word taught by Pastor Teresa Moton. 7 p.m. every Wednesday. Greater Works Deliverance Ministries, 11338 Ozga, Romulus. (734) 483-7279.

Wednesday

Help and Hope for Single Moms

Encouragement for single mothers. Also, men’s Bible study. 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Waterford Community Church, 3900 Airport, Waterford. (248) 496-1382.

Bible Study

Participate in bible study with the entire family. 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Free. Downriver Christian Center Church, 1069 Buckingham, Lincoln Park. Free. (313) 928-7103.

Thursday

Youth Bible Study

For youngsters ages 8-18. 7 p.m. Thursdays. International Gospel Center, 375-Salliotte, Ecorse. (313) 389-2700 or igcministries.org.

Christian Business Men of Livonia

Jesus Christ as Savior and Lord will be presented to business and professional men. 7 a.m. Thursdays. Kerby’s Koney Island, 37155 Six Mile at Newburgh, Livonia. (734) 326-8634.

Friday

Gospel Jazzations

Attend a no-nalcohol event with like-minded individuals. Bring the family, fellow church members, a date or come alone. 8 p.m. every first Friday. Upper level of the Showplace, 2140 Holbrook, Hamtramck. (888) 321-3277.

June 3

36th Annual Parade of Roses, Rosebuds and Beans Scholarship Luncheon

Presented by the B.M.& E. State Convention, Women’s Ministry. $35. 11 a.m. Burton Manor, 27777 Schoolcraft, Livonia. (734) 427-9110.

Add your events to events.detroitnews.com and email to jbrown@detroitnews.com.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2s4ZinN