Saturday

36th Annual Parade of Roses, Rosebuds and Beans Scholarship Luncheon

Presented by the B.M.& E. State Convention, Women’s Ministry. $35. 11 a.m. Burton Manor, 27777 Schoolcraft, Livonia. (734) 427-9110.

Breakfast, Brunch and Lunch

Food and prayer time. 9 a.m. Saturdays. Amazing Grace International Fellowship, 7810-7824 Southfield Freeway, Detroit. (313) 465-5111.

Bet Yeshurun Messianic Fellowship

Learn Hebrew roots of the Christian faith. 1:30 p.m. Saturdays. Restoration Bible Church, 1728 Stanford at Eleven Mile, Berkley. (248) 850-3480.

Exercise Class & Praise Break

Get in shape with aerobic and floor exercises, along with fellowship and fun. 2 p.m. first and third Saturdays. $5 per class. Rev. John Smettler Memorial Building, 11820 Hamilton, Highland Park. Call (313) 293-1197.

Rejoice Detroit

Praise and worship while celebrating Detroit and its people. Prayer will focus on housing, finances, protection, and schools. 11:30 a.m. New Covenant of Peace World Impact Ministries, 20159 Van Dyke, Detroit. Visit rejoiceinthecity.org.

Sunday

13th Anniversary Luncheon

In honor of the Rev. Dr. Steve Bland. Jr., pastor of Liberty Temple Baptist Church. The Rev. Dr. Edward L. Wheeler, president ITC, Atlanta will be guest preacher. 1:30 p.m. $40. St. John Armenian Banquet Center, 22001 Northwestern Highway, Southfield. Call (313) 837-6331.

Sunday Singles Brunch

Join other single adults and talk about what’s going on among Christians around town. 11:40-2 p.m. Sundays. Free. Einstein’s Bagels, 750 N. Telegraph, Dearborn. Email dearbornsinglechristians@gmail.com.

Tuesday

Alcoholics for Christ Open Talk

Support group for substance abusers and their families. 7 p.m. Tuesdays. First Assembly of God, 5650 S. Telegraph, Dearborn Heights.

Midweek Bible Study

Experience biblical teaching and instruction. 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. New Testament COGIC, 15003 Joy, Detroit. (313) 582-1610.

Pastor’s Bible Study

7-8 p.m. Tuesdays. Calvary Baptist Church, 1000 Robert Bradby, Detroit. (313) 567-4575.

Bible Study

Study God’s word taught by Pastor Teresa Moton. 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Greater Works Deliverance Ministries, 11338 Ozga, Romulus. (734) 483-7279.

Wednesday

Help and Hope for Single Moms

Encouragement for single mothers. Also, men’s Bible study. 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Waterford Community Church, 3900 Airport, Waterford. (248) 496-1382.

Bible Study

Participate in bible study with the entire family. 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Free. Downriver Christian Center Church, 1069 Buckingham, Lincoln Park. (313) 928-7103.

Thursday

Youth Bible Study

For youngsters ages 8-18. 7 p.m. Thursdays. International Gospel Center, 375 Salliotte, Ecorse. (313) 389-2700 or igcministries.org.

Christian Business Men of Livonia

Jesus Christ as Savior and Lord will be presented to business and professional men. 7 a.m. Thursdays. Kerby’s Koney Island, 37155 Six Mile, Livonia. (734) 326-8634.

Friday

Living Waters of Deliverance Ministries

Take part in 60 Minutes with Jesus. 6 p.m. Fridays. Evangel Christian Church, 28491 Utica, Roseville. Call 1-800-968-7848.

Community Film Discussion

See the movie “Lagaan: Once Upon a Time in India,” which will be followed with a discussion. Presented by Christian Library and Study Center. For location, call (313) 388-1748.

