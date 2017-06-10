Buy Photo Archbishop Allen Vigneron (Photo: David Guralnick / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit — Detroit Archbishop Allen Vigneron plans to celebrate a Mass to pray for southeastern Michigan law enforcement officers and honor those who have died in the line of duty.

The Blue Mass is set for Sunday at Blessed Sacrament Cathedral on Woodward Avenue in Detroit. Among those expected to participate in the public Mass are the Detroit Police Color Guard, Detroit officers and the Knights of Columbus.

Organizers say it’s important “with the danger and violence facing police.”

Blue Masses have been celebrated nationwide.

