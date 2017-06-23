Saturday

Breakfast, Brunch and Lunch

Food and prayer time. 9 a.m. Saturdays. Amazing Grace International Fellowship, 7810-7824 Southfield Freeway, Detroit. (313) 465-5111.

Voters’ Forum

Sponsored by Historic Second Baptist Church. Two voter forums will provide citizens an opportunity to meet candidates and be informed about platforms. Non-Detroit residents are welcome. Noon-2:30 p.m. 441 Monroe (between Beaubien and Brush), in Greektown. Must be at least 21 years of age. Valet parking available on Macomb (between Beaubien and St .Antoine). Let attendant know you’re attending an event at Second Baptist Church. (313) 961-0920.

Free Grocery Giveaway

The first 1,000 households to sign in will receive free grocery items. 9 a.m. Triumph Church, South Campus, 2550 S. Liddesdale, Detroit. (313) 386-8044 or visit TriumphCh.org.

Sacred Spaces Tour

Experience several houses of worship and hear from pastors, priests, rabbis and church historians. Organized by Seven Point Two Tours and limited to 14 participants. 3:30 p.m. $30. Meet at the Rose & Robert Skillman Branch of the Detroit Public Library, 121 Gratiot, Detroit. seventwotours.com.

Iron Men of Faith

A men’s Bible study with prayer, studying about faith and confession. Light refreshments available. 10 a.m. every third Saturday. Forecast For Life Church, 11300 Reeck, Southgate. (734) 624-6952.

Bet Yeshurun Messianic Fellowship

Learn Hebrew roots of the Christian faith. 1:30 p.m. Saturdays. Restoration Bible Church, 1728 Stanford at 11 Mile, Berkley. (248) 850-3480.

Sunday

83rd Anniversary Celebration

Held in honor of Usher Board No. #2 begins with morning worship service at Russell Street Missionary Baptist Church. Pastor Dee Dee M. Coleman will be the speaker. 10:45 a.m. 8700 Chrysler Service Drive, Detroit. (313) 861-7060 or (313) 862-4066.

The Table

Be part of a community deeply rooted in faith and the Gospel. 6 p.m. St. Patrick’s Church, 2434 E. 13 Mile, Madison Heights. (248) 842-6856.

Sunday Singles Brunch

Join other single adults and talk about what’s going on among Christians around town. 11:40 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays. Free. Einstein’s Bagels, 750 N. Telegraph, Dearborn. Email dearbornsinglechristians@gmail.com.

Monday

Christian Business Committee Luncheon

Gain contact to many Christian leaders in business and sports. Bring a friend. Every third Monday. Hibachi Buffet, 19103 West Rd., Woodhaven. (734) 692-1421.

Vacation Bible School

“Taste And See That The Lord Is Good,” presented by St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church. Sessions for 3-year-olds to those who have completed fifth grade and includes story time and lesson, music, crafts, recreation and lunch. 9 a.m. to noon daily. $12 per child with a $30 maximum per family. Register now. (During the week, canned fruit and coins will be collected to benefit children in the Livonia community through Blessings in a Backpack — Livonia.) 27475 Five Mile (one block west of Inkster), Livonia. (734) 422-1470, ext. 17, or visit sppc.org.

Tuesday

Alcoholics for Christ Open Talk

Support group for substance abusers and their families. 7 p.m. Tuesdays. First Assembly of God, 5650 S. Telegraph, Dearborn Heights. (313) 673-3985.

Midweek Bible Study

Experience biblical teaching and instruction. 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. New Testament COGIC, 15003 Joy, Detroit. (313) 582-1610.

Pastor’s Bible Study

7-8 p.m. Tuesdays. Calvary Baptist Church, 1000 Robert Bradby, Detroit. (313) 567-4575.

Bible Study

Taught by Pastor Teresa Moton. 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Greater Works Deliverance Ministries, 11338 Ozga, Romulus. (734) 483-7279.

Wednesday

Help and Hope for Single Moms

Encouragement for single mothers. Also, men’s Bible study. 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Waterford Community Church, 3900 Airport, Waterford. (248) 496-1382.

Bible Study

For the entire family. 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Downriver Christian Center Church, 1069 Buckingham, Lincoln Park. (313) 928-7103.

