Saturday

Isaac Carree and Micah Stampley

At the south campus of Triumph Church. Noon. 2550 S. Liddesdale, Detroit. Also, again at 5 p.m. at the North Campus, Millennium Centre, 15600 J. L. Hudson Dr. (313) 833-3555.

Breakfast, Brunch and Lunch

Food and prayer time. 9 a.m. Saturdays. Amazing Grace International Fellowship, 7810-7824 Southfield Freeway, Detroit. (313) 465-5111.

Iron Men of Faith

A men’s Bible study with prayer, studying about faith and confession. Light refreshments available. 10 a.m. every third Saturday. Forecast For Life Church, 11300 Reeck, Southgate. (734) 624-6952.

Bet Yeshurun Messianic Fellowship

Learn Hebrew roots of the Christian faith. 1:30 p.m. Saturdays. Restoration Bible Church, 1728 Stanford at 11 Mile, Berkley. (248) 850-3480.

Sunday

Grand Opening

For Rhema International Church with Bishop Eric and Evangelist Shenita L. Lloyd. Noon. 20531 Kelly, Harper Woods. 1-888-967-6777 or rhemaiconline.org.

Isaac Carree and Micah Stampley

Triumph Church, East Campus, 7:45 and 11:45 a.m., 2760 E. Grand Blvd., Detroit; 8:45 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. North Campus, Millennium Centre, 15600 J. L. Hudson Drive, Southfield; 9:45 a.m. West Campus, 16115 Beck Road, Northville; 1:45 p.m. Eastland Campus, 19801 Vernier Road, Harper Woods. triumphch.org

Sunday Singles Brunch

Join other single adults and talk about what’s going on among Christians around town. 11:40 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays. Free. Einstein’s Bagels, 750 N. Telegraph, Dearborn. Email dearbornsinglechristians@gmail.com.

Monday

Christian Business Committee Luncheon

Gain contact to many Christian leaders in business and sports. Bring a friend. Every third Monday. Hibachi Buffet, 19103 West Rd., Woodhaven. (734) 692-1421.

Tuesday

Alcoholics for Christ Open Talk

Support group for substance abusers and their families. 7 p.m. Tuesdays. First Assembly of God, 5650 S. Telegraph, Dearborn Heights. (313) 673-3985.

Midweek Bible Study

Experience biblical teaching and instruction. 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. New Testament COGIC, 15003 Joy, Detroit. (313) 582-1610.

Pastor’s Bible Study

7-8 p.m. on Tuesdays. Calvary Baptist Church, 1000 Robert Bradby, Detroit. (313) 567-4575.

Bible Study

Taught by Pastor Teresa Moton. 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Greater Works Deliverance Ministries, 11338 Ozga, Romulus. (734) 483-7279.

Wednesday

Help and Hope for Single Moms

Encouragement for single mothers. Also, men’s Bible study. 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Waterford Community Church, 3900 Airport, Waterford. (248) 496-1382.

Bob Milne Concert

Enjoy ragtime piano music in an air-conditioned sanctuary. Free. Nardin Park United Methodist, 29887 W. 11 Mile, Farmington Hills. (248) 474-4701.

Thursday

Youth Bible Study

For youngsters ages 8-18. 7 p.m. Thursdays. International Gospel Center, 375 Salliotte, Ecorse. igcministries.org

