Saturday

Breakfast, Brunch and Lunch

Food and prayer time. 9 a.m. Saturdays. Amazing Grace International Fellowship, 7810-7824 Southfield Freeway, Detroit. (313) 465-5111.

Iron Men of Faith

A men’s Bible study with prayer, studying about faith and confession. Light refreshments available. 10 a.m. every third Saturday. Forecast For Life Church, 11300 Reeck, Southgate. (734) 624-6952.

Bet Yeshurun Messianic Fellowship

Learn Hebrew roots of the Christian faith. 1:30 p.m. Saturdays. Restoration Bible Church, 1728 Stanford at 11 Mile, Berkley. (248) 850-3480.

Support Group for Pastor’s Wives

Open to all pastors’ wives. 10:30 a.m. every second Saturday. Free. Restoration Fellowship Tabernacle Church, 16776 Southfield, Detroit. (248) 709-3897.

Sunday

Blockbuster Summer VI

Kicks off with Alexis Spight. Noon. Impact Church, 12844 Elmdale, Detroit. (313) 372-3055 or iChurchDetroit.com.

Sunday Singles Brunch

Join other single adults and talk about what’s going on among Christians around town. 11:40 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays. Free. Einstein’s Bagels, 750 N. Telegraph, Dearborn. Email dearbornsinglechristians@gmail.com.

Worship in the Park

Seven Sunday worship services will be held on the grounds of the old schoolhouse. Sponsored by St. Michael Lutheran church. 11 a.m. Free. Park located at the corner of Cherry Hill and Ridge, Canton. (734) 459-3333.

Church Anniversary

Celebrate with guest pastor Charlie Knighten of Pilgrim Travelers Missionary Baptist Church. 3 p.m. Free. New Life Christian Church of Westland, 5603 S. Henry Ruff, Westland. (734) 680-2917.

Carillon Concert

Presented by Gordon Slater. Remember to bring a lawn chair and blanket. 4 p.m. every Sunday through Aug. 6. Free. Christ Church Cranbrook, 470 Church, Bloomfield Hills. Visit christchurchcranbrook.org.

Summer Lights

An evening of Christian music under the stars with Mercy Me, Jeremy Camp, Natalie Grant, Meredith Andrews, Jimi Cravity and Shaun Groves. $20-$119. Tickets available at Ticketmaster. Meadowbrook, 3554 Walton Blvd., Rochester Hills. Call (800) 745-3000.

Motorcycle Ride and Dinner

Ride for Grace Missions. Highlights include door prizes and a 50/50 raffle. A barbecue dinner will be served following the ride. $30 per driver and $20 per passenger. Grace Christian Church, 33801 Van Dyke, Sterling Heights. Register at gracesterling.com.

Salvation Service

With Evangelist Joe Anna Shaw. Everyone welcome. Light refreshments served. 4-6 p.m. Free. Jon Grant “Firehouse” Community Center, 29260 Grand River, Farmington Hills. Call (313) 649-8548.

Monday

Farmington Aglow

An international ministry for men and women. Refreshments available. 7-9:30 p.m. every second Monday. Open Arms Church, 33015 W. 7 Mile, Livonia. (810) 227-9103.

Tuesday

Alcoholics for Christ Open Talk

Support group for substance abusers and their families. 7 p.m. Tuesdays. First Assembly of God, 5650 S. Telegraph, Dearborn Heights. (313) 673-3985.

Deaf Vacation Bible School

1-3 p.m. St. Martin Lutheran School for the Deaf, 800 S. Military, Dearborn. (816) 590-1692 or elms-deaf.org.

The Raleigh Ringers

An internationally acclaimed community handbell choir from Raleigh, North Carolina. $15-$20 advance; $20-$25 at-the-door. 7:30 p.m. St. Paul’s United Methodist, 620 Romeo, Rochester. (248) 651-9361.

Midweek Bible Study

Experience biblical teaching and instruction. 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. New Testament COGIC, 15003 Joy, Detroit. (313) 582-1610.

Pastor’s Bible Study

7-8 p.m. Tuesdays. Calvary Baptist Church, 1000 Robert Bradby, Detroit. (313) 567-4575.

Bible Study

Taught by Pastor Teresa Moton. 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Greater Works Deliverance Ministries, 11338 Ozga, Romulus. (734) 483-7279.

