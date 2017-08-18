SATURDAY

King’s Kids Motorcycle Ministry Meets

2 p.m. every second Sat. Victory Center Ministries, 21501 Goddard, Taylor. Call (313) 399-4747.

The Neal Morse Band Performs

A christian rock concert. 7 p.m. $50. St. Andrew’s Hall, 431 East Congress, downtown Detroit. Call (313) 961-6358.

Breakfast, Brunch and Lunch

Food and prayer time. 9 a.m. Saturdays. Amazing Grace International Fellowship, 7810-7824 Southfield Freeway, Detroit. Call (313) 465-5111.

School Supply Giveaway & Resource Fair

For the first 200 children in grades K-12 with parent or guardian. Also, there will be free haircuts, books, clothing, face painting, light refreshments and more. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Power, Hope & Grace Bible Church, 6495 W. Warren, Detroit.

Ann Arbor Aglow

All welcome to this international ministry. 9:30 a.m. every third Saturday. Free. Washtenaw Community College, 4800 E. Huron River, Liberal Arts Bldg., Room 340, Ann Arbor. Call (248) 437-9277.

Early Riser Service & Farmers Market

Spreading the love of God. 9:30 a.m. every second and fourth Sat. Free. Covenant Missionary Temple, 28491 Utica, Roseville. Call (586) 298-1558.

Iron Men of Faith

A men’s Bible study with prayer, studying about faith and confession. Light refreshments will be available. 10 a.m. every third Sat. Forecast For Life Church, 11300 Reeck, Southgate. Call (734) 624-6952.

Couple’s Night Out

A bible study, discussion and date night. A potluck will follow. 5-8 p.m. every third Sat. Detroit World Outreach, 23800 W. Chicago, Redford. Call (313) 794-5152.

Sterling Heights Aglow

All welcome to this international ministry. 9:30 a.m. every third Saturday. Free. Carpathian Club, 38000 Utica, Sterling Heights. Call (810) 516-0231.

Bet Yeshurun Messianic Fellowship

Learn Hebrew roots of the Christian faith. 1:30 p.m. Saturdays. Restoration Bible Church, 1728 Stanford at 11 Mile, Berkley. Call (248) 850-3480.

Support Group for Pastor’s Wives

Open to all pastors’ wives. 10:30 a.m. every second Saturday. Free. Restoration Fellowship Tabernacle Church, 16776 Southfield, Detroit. Call (248) 709-3897.

SUNDAY

Sunday Singles Brunch

Join other single adults and talk about what’s going on among Christians around town. 11:40 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays. Free. Einstein’s Bagels, 750 N. Telegraph, Dearborn. Email dearbornsinglechristians@gmail.com.

Holy Ghost Meeting

With pastors Richard and Maria Sherman. 6:30 p.m. Sundays. Evangel Christian Churches, Cannistraci Room, 28491 Utica, Roseville.

MONDAY

Farmington Aglow

An international ministry for men and women. Refreshments available. 7-9:30 p.m. every second Monday. Open Arms Church, 33015 W. 7 Mile, Livonia. Call (810) 227-9103.

TUESDAY

Alcoholics for Christ Open Talk

Support group for substance abusers and their families. 7 p.m. Tuesdays. First Assembly of God, 5650 S. Telegraph, Dearborn Heights. Call (313) 673-3985.

Midweek Bible Study

Experience biblical teaching and instruction. 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. New Testament COGIC, 15003 Joy, Detroit. Call (313) 582-1610.

Pastor’s Bible Study

7-8 p.m. Tuesdays. Calvary Baptist Church, 1000 Robert Bradby, Detroit. Call (313) 567-4575.

Bible Study

Taught by Pastor Teresa Moton. 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Greater Works Deliverance Ministries, 11338 Ozga, Romulus. Call (734) 483-7279.

WEDNESDAY

Prayer in the Park

Praise and worship God and have holy communion. There will be cookies afterward. 6:30 p.m. every Wed. through summer. Bishop Park, 2701 Van Alstyne, Wyandotte.

THURSDAY

Community Bible Study

Fellowship and study the word of God. 7 p.m. every Thursday. Goldfish Tea, 117 West Fourth, Royal Oak. Email projectradical1010@gmail.com.

Aug. 25-26

Two-Night Revival with Soul Food Buffet

Presented by “Queen of Soul” Aretha Franklin at New Bethel Baptist Church. Featured will be the Rev. Jasper Williams, Evangelist Dorothy Norwood, Bishop Clarence Haddon Sr., Evangelist Elbernita “Twinkie” Clark, and the Rev. Robert Smith. 6 p.m. Fri., Sat. Free. 8430 C. L. Franklin, Detroit. Call (313) 894-5788.

