SATURDAY

Two-Night Revival with Soul Food Buffet

Presented by Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin at New Bethel Baptist Church. Featured will be the Rev. Jasper Williams, Evangelist Dorothy Norwood, Bishop Clarence Haddon Sr., Evangelist Elbernita “Twinkie” Clark, and the Rev. Robert Smith. 6 p.m. Saturday. Free. 8430 C. L. Franklin, Detroit. Call (313) 894-5788.

King’s Kids Motorcycle Ministry Meets

2 p.m. every second Saturday. Victory Center Ministries, 21501 Goddard, Taylor. Call (313) 399-4747.

Praise in the Park

A collaboration of churches/ministries joining together with free food, clothing, school supplies, haircuts, educational/training info, ponies, bouncers and more. Noon-4 p.m. Richard Allen Park, Grand River at W. Chicago. Call (313) 350-4890.

The Total Woman

A conference presented by Apostle Kelly Davis, Daughters of Job, and Daughters of Restoration. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. $30. Call (734) 413-7759 or visit kingdomnowami.org.

Royal Oak Aglow

An international ministry for men and women. 10 a.m. Every fourth Monday. First Presbyterian Church, 529 Hendrie, Royal Oak. Call (248) 528-0340.

Breakfast, Brunch and Lunch

Food and prayer time. 9 a.m. Saturdays. Amazing Grace International Fellowship, 7810-7824 Southfield Freeway, Detroit. Call (313) 465-5111.

Ann Arbor Aglow

All welcome to this international ministry. 9:30 a.m. every third Saturday. Free. Washtenaw Community College, 4800 E. Huron River, Liberal Arts Bldg., Room 340, Ann Arbor. Call (248) 437-9277.

Iron Men of Faith

A men’s Bible study with prayer, studying about faith and confession. Light refreshments will be available. 10 a.m. every third Saturday. Forecast For Life Church, 11300 ReeckCQ, Southgate. Call (734) 624-6952.

