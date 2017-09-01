SATURDAY

Thank God I Don’t Look Like What I’ve Been Through

Join a panel of young, inspirational believers as they share their personal testimonies through song, dance, and skits to encourage. Dinner, prizes and raffles. No jeans or gym shoes. Presented by Believer Link Up. 7-10 p.m. Sat. $20. Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, 315 E. Warren. Visit thewright.org.

King’s Kids Motorcycle Ministry Meets

2 p.m. every second Saturday. Victory Center Ministries, 21501 Goddard, Taylor. Call (313) 399-4747.

Royal Oak Aglow

An international ministry for men and women. 10 a.m. Every fourth Monday. First Presbyterian Church, 529 Hendrie, Royal Oak. Call (248) 528-0340.

Breakfast, Brunch and Lunch

Food and prayer time. 9 a.m. Saturdays. Amazing Grace International Fellowship, 7810-7824 Southfield Freeway, Detroit. Call (313) 465-5111.

Ann Arbor Aglow

All welcome to this international ministry. 9:30 a.m. every third Saturday. Free. Washtenaw Community College, 4800 E. Huron River, Liberal Arts Bldg., Room 340, Ann Arbor. Call (248) 437-9277.

Early Riser Service & Farmers Market

Spreading the love of God. 9:30 a.m. every second and fourth Saturday. Free. Covenant Missionary Temple, 28491 Utica, Roseville. Call (586) 298-1558.

Iron Men of Faith

A men’s Bible study with prayer, studying about faith and confession. Light refreshments will be available. 10 a.m. every third Saturday. Forecast For Life Church, 11300 Reeck, Southgate. Call (734) 624-6952.

Couple’s Night Out

A bible study, discussion and date night. A potluck will follow. 5-8 p.m. every third Saturday. Detroit World Outreach, 23800 W. Chicago, Redford. Call (313) 794-5152.

Sterling Heights Aglow

All welcome to this international ministry. 9:30 a.m. every third Saturday. Free. Carpathian Club, 38000 Utica, Sterling Heights. Call (810) 516-0231.

Bet Yeshurun Messianic Fellowship

Learn Hebrew roots of the Christian faith. 1:30 p.m. Saturdays. Restoration Bible Church, 1728 Stanford at 11 Mile, Berkley. Call (248) 850-3480.

SUNDAY

Sunday Singles Brunch

Join other single adults and talk about what’s going on among Christians around town. 11:40 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays. Free. Einstein’s Bagels, 750 N. Telegraph, Dearborn. Email dearbornsinglechristians@gmail.com.

Free Christian Concert

Featuring Lansing singer/songwriter Justin Reid, along with Madison Heights’ Drew Nelson. Fireworks will follow. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the concert begins at 6:30 p.m. Madison Heights Church of the Nazarene, 555 E. 13 Mile, Madison Heights. Call (248) 585-5551.

TUESDAY

Alcoholics for Christ Open Talk

Support group for substance abusers and their families. 7 p.m. Tuesdays. First Assembly of God, 5650 S. Telegraph, Dearborn Heights. Call (313) 673-3985.

Midweek Bible Study

Experience biblical teaching and instruction. 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. New Testament COGIC, 15003 Joy, Detroit. Call (313) 582-1610.

Pastor’s Bible Study

7-8 p.m. Tuesdays. Calvary Baptist Church, 1000 Robert Bradby, Detroit. Call (313) 567-4575.

WEDNESDAY

Prayer in the Park

Praise and worship God and have holy communion. There will be cookies afterward. 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday through summer. Bishop Park, 2701 Van Alstyne, Wyandotte.

Bible Study

Taught by Pastor Teresa Moton. 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Greater Works Deliverance Ministries, 11338 Ozga, Romulus. Call (734) 483-7279.

THURSDAY

Community Bible Study

Fellowship and study the word of God. 7 p.m. every Thursday. Goldfish Tea, 117 West Fourth, Royal Oak. Email: projectradical1010@gmail.com.

Youth Bible Study

7 p.m. every Thursday. International Gospel Center, 375 Salliotte, Ecorse. Call (313) 389-2700.

Sept. 17

35th Pastoral Anniversary

Join Rev. Robert Smith Jr. as he celebrates 35 years as pastor of New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. Worship service is at 10 a.m. with pastor R. Patrick Johnson. A musical tribute will begin at 3:30 p.m. featuring Triumph Church (Pastor Solomon Kinloch), Greater Burnette Baptist Church (Pastor R. Patrick Johnson), Allen Temple CME Church (Pastor Christopher Hale), and New Progressive Baptist Church (Pastor Keith Wilson). 8430 C. L. Franklin, Detroit. Call (313) 894-5788 or visit nbbcdetroit.org.

Jocelynn Brown

