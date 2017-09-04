The First Congregational Church UCC in Jackson opened in 1860. (Photo: jacksonucc.com)

Jackson — A church in southern Michigan has earned a national historic designation.

The Jackson Citizen Patriot reports that the First Congregational Church in Jackson was awarded a spot on the National Register of Historic Places in July.

The Romanesque Revival style brick church was dedicated in October 1860 and is still used by the congregation today.

It was designated as a Jackson County historic site in 1975 and was placed on the State Register of Historic Places in 1987.

The church’s pastor Rev. Kerry Taylor-Snyder says the church submitted a nearly 30-page application and waited more than six months to hear if it was accepted.

Markers are typically constructed to show that a location has been added to the national register. But Taylor-Snyder says the church doesn’t have the funds for a marker.

