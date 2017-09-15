SATURDAY
Family and Friends Weekend 2017
Featuring special musical guest Kirk Franklin. 5 p.m. Saturday; 8 and 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the Fisher Theater, 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit. Also, 9:30 a.m. Sunday at 16115 Beck, Northville. Free. Visit TriumphCh.org.
32nd Annual Fish Fry
Hosted by the men of Oak Grove African Methodist Episcopal Church. Donation: $10. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. 19801 Cherrylawn, Detroit. Call (313) 341-8877.
King’s Kids Motorcycle Ministry Meets
2 p.m. every second Saturday. Victory Center Ministries, 21501 Goddard, Taylor. Call (313) 399-4747.
Church Equipping Conference
Discover new levels of service with messages, worship and instruction to equip your church. Presented by Baptist State Convention of Michigan. Visit bscm.org/register. $15. Cornerstone Baptist Church, 17017 E. 12 Mile, Roseville. Call (586) 445-8910.
Breakfast, Brunch and Lunch
Food and prayer time. 9 a.m. Saturdays. Amazing Grace International Fellowship, 7810-7824 Southfield Freeway, Detroit. Call (313) 465-5111.
Ann Arbor Aglow
All welcome to this international ministry. 9:30 a.m. every third Saturday. Free. Washtenaw Community College, 4800 E. Huron River, Liberal Arts Bldg., Room 340, Ann Arbor. Call (248) 437-9277.
Early Riser Service & Farmers Market
Spreading the love of God. 9:30 a.m. every second and fourth Saturday. Free. Covenant Missionary Temple, 28491 Utica, Roseville. Call (586) 298-1558.
Iron Men of Faith
A men’s Bible study with prayer, studying about faith and confession. Light refreshments available. 10 a.m. every third Saturday. Forecast For Life Church, 11300 Reeck, Southgate. Call (734) 624-6952.
Couple’s Night Out
A bible study, discussion and date night. A potluck will follow. 5-8 p.m. every third Saturday. Detroit World Outreach, 23800 W. Chicago, Redford. Call (313) 794-5152.
Sterling Heights Aglow
All welcome to this international ministry. 9:30 a.m. every third Saturday. Free. Carpathian Club, 38000 Utica, Sterling Heights. Call (810) 516-0231.
Bet Yeshurun Messianic Fellowship
Learn Hebrew roots of the Christian faith. 1:30 p.m. Saturdays. Restoration Bible Church, 1728 Stanford at 11 Mile, Berkley. Call (248) 850-3480.
Support Group For Pastor’s Wives
Open to all pastor’s wives to help support each other in ministry work. Meets every second Saturday. 10:30 a.m. Restoration Fellowship Tabernacle Church, 16776 Southfield, Detroit. Call (248) 709-3897.
SUNDAY
35th Anniversary Celebration
A celebration of the Rev. Robert Smith, including a worship service at 10 a.m. featuring the Rev. R. Patrick Johnson of Greater Burnette Baptist Church, Detroit. A free musical tribute will follow at 3:30 p.m. featuring the choirs from Triumph, Greater Burnette Baptist, Allen Temple CME, and New Progressive Baptist churches. 8430 C.L. Franklin Blvd. (Linwood), Detroit. (313) 894-5788.
Sunday Singles Brunch
Join other single adults and talk about what’s going on among Christians around town. 11:40 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays. Free. Einstein’s Bagels, 750 N. Telegraph, Dearborn. Email dearbornsinglechristians@gmail.com.
MONDAY
Full Gospel Men & Women Fellowship International
With a new speaker every Monday. $15. River Crest Hall, 900 W. Avon, corner of Livernois, Rochester Hills. For tickets call, (248) 670-4500.
Royal Oak Aglow
An international ministry for men and women. 10 a.m. Every fourth Monday. First Presbyterian Church, 529 Hendrie, Royal Oak. Call (248) 528-0340.
TUESDAY
Alcoholics for Christ Open Talk
Support group for substance abusers and their families. 7 p.m. Tuesdays. First Assembly of God, 5650 S. Telegraph, Dearborn Heights. Call (313) 673-3985.
Midweek Bible Study
Experience biblical teaching and instruction. 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. New Testament COGIC, 15003 Joy, Detroit. Call (313) 582-1610.
Pastor’s Bible Study
7-8 p.m. Tuesdays. Calvary Baptist Church, 1000 Robert Bradby, Detroit. Call (313) 567-4575.
WEDNESDAY
Prayer in the Park
Praise and worship God and have holy communion. 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday through summer. Bishop Park, 2701 Van Alstyne, Wyandotte.
Bible Study
Taught by Pastor Teresa Moton. 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Greater Works Deliverance Ministries, 11338 Ozga, Romulus. Call (734) 483-7279.
THURSDAY
Community Bible Study
Fellowship and study the word of God. 7 p.m. every Thursday. Goldfish Tea, 117 West Fourth, Royal Oak. Email: projectradical1010@gmail.com.
Youth Bible Study
7 p.m. every Thursday. International Gospel Center, 375 Salliotte, Ecorse. Call (313) 389-2700.
