Kirk Franklin will be the special guest Saturday and Sunday during Triumph Church’s Family and Friends Weekend. (Photo: Moses Robinson / Getty Images)

SATURDAY

Family and Friends Weekend 2017

Featuring special musical guest Kirk Franklin. 5 p.m. Saturday; 8 and 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. Sunday at the Fisher Theater, 3011 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit. Also, 9:30 a.m. Sunday at 16115 Beck, Northville. Free. Visit TriumphCh.org.

32nd Annual Fish Fry

Hosted by the men of Oak Grove African Methodist Episcopal Church. Donation: $10. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. 19801 Cherrylawn, Detroit. Call (313) 341-8877.

King’s Kids Motorcycle Ministry Meets

2 p.m. every second Saturday. Victory Center Ministries, 21501 Goddard, Taylor. Call (313) 399-4747.

Church Equipping Conference

Discover new levels of service with messages, worship and instruction to equip your church. Presented by Baptist State Convention of Michigan. Visit bscm.org/register. $15. Cornerstone Baptist Church, 17017 E. 12 Mile, Roseville. Call (586) 445-8910.

Breakfast, Brunch and Lunch

Food and prayer time. 9 a.m. Saturdays. Amazing Grace International Fellowship, 7810-7824 Southfield Freeway, Detroit. Call (313) 465-5111.

Ann Arbor Aglow

All welcome to this international ministry. 9:30 a.m. every third Saturday. Free. Washtenaw Community College, 4800 E. Huron River, Liberal Arts Bldg., Room 340, Ann Arbor. Call (248) 437-9277.

Early Riser Service & Farmers Market

Spreading the love of God. 9:30 a.m. every second and fourth Saturday. Free. Covenant Missionary Temple, 28491 Utica, Roseville. Call (586) 298-1558.

Iron Men of Faith

A men’s Bible study with prayer, studying about faith and confession. Light refreshments available. 10 a.m. every third Saturday. Forecast For Life Church, 11300 Reeck, Southgate. Call (734) 624-6952.

Couple’s Night Out

A bible study, discussion and date night. A potluck will follow. 5-8 p.m. every third Saturday. Detroit World Outreach, 23800 W. Chicago, Redford. Call (313) 794-5152.

Sterling Heights Aglow

All welcome to this international ministry. 9:30 a.m. every third Saturday. Free. Carpathian Club, 38000 Utica, Sterling Heights. Call (810) 516-0231.

Bet Yeshurun Messianic Fellowship

Learn Hebrew roots of the Christian faith. 1:30 p.m. Saturdays. Restoration Bible Church, 1728 Stanford at 11 Mile, Berkley. Call (248) 850-3480.

Support Group For Pastor’s Wives

Open to all pastor’s wives to help support each other in ministry work. Meets every second Saturday. 10:30 a.m. Restoration Fellowship Tabernacle Church, 16776 Southfield, Detroit. Call (248) 709-3897.

SUNDAY

35th Anniversary Celebration

A celebration of the Rev. Robert Smith, including a worship service at 10 a.m. featuring the Rev. R. Patrick Johnson of Greater Burnette Baptist Church, Detroit. A free musical tribute will follow at 3:30 p.m. featuring the choirs from Triumph, Greater Burnette Baptist, Allen Temple CME, and New Progressive Baptist churches. 8430 C.L. Franklin Blvd. (Linwood), Detroit. (313) 894-5788.

Sunday Singles Brunch

Join other single adults and talk about what’s going on among Christians around town. 11:40 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays. Free. Einstein’s Bagels, 750 N. Telegraph, Dearborn. Email dearbornsinglechristians@gmail.com.

MONDAY

Full Gospel Men & Women Fellowship International

With a new speaker every Monday. $15. River Crest Hall, 900 W. Avon, corner of Livernois, Rochester Hills. For tickets call, (248) 670-4500.

Royal Oak Aglow

An international ministry for men and women. 10 a.m. Every fourth Monday. First Presbyterian Church, 529 Hendrie, Royal Oak. Call (248) 528-0340.

TUESDAY

Alcoholics for Christ Open Talk

Support group for substance abusers and their families. 7 p.m. Tuesdays. First Assembly of God, 5650 S. Telegraph, Dearborn Heights. Call (313) 673-3985.

Midweek Bible Study

Experience biblical teaching and instruction. 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. New Testament COGIC, 15003 Joy, Detroit. Call (313) 582-1610.

Pastor’s Bible Study

7-8 p.m. Tuesdays. Calvary Baptist Church, 1000 Robert Bradby, Detroit. Call (313) 567-4575.

WEDNESDAY

Prayer in the Park

Praise and worship God and have holy communion. 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday through summer. Bishop Park, 2701 Van Alstyne, Wyandotte.

Bible Study

Taught by Pastor Teresa Moton. 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Greater Works Deliverance Ministries, 11338 Ozga, Romulus. Call (734) 483-7279.

THURSDAY

Community Bible Study

Fellowship and study the word of God. 7 p.m. every Thursday. Goldfish Tea, 117 West Fourth, Royal Oak. Email: projectradical1010@gmail.com.

Youth Bible Study

7 p.m. every Thursday. International Gospel Center, 375 Salliotte, Ecorse. Call (313) 389-2700.

Jocelynn Brown

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2h7veUq