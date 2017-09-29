SATURDAY

King’s Kids Motorcycle Ministry Meets

2 p.m. every second Saturday. Victory Center Ministries, 21501 Goddard, Taylor. Call (313) 399-4747.

Bet Yeshurun Messianic Fellowship

Learn Hebrew roots of the Christian faith. 1:30 p.m. every Saturday. Restoration Bible Church, 1728 Stanford at Eleven Mile, Berkley. Call (248) 850-3480.

Breakfast, Brunch and Lunch

Food and prayer time. 9 a.m. Saturdays. Amazing Grace International Fellowship, 7810-7824 Southfield Freeway, Detroit. Call (313) 465-5111.

Ann Arbor Aglow

All welcome to this ministry. 9:30 a.m. every third Saturday. Free. Washtenaw Community College, 4800 E. Huron River, Liberal Arts Bldg., Room 340, Ann Arbor. Call (248) 437-9277.

Early Riser Service & Farmers Market

Spreading the love of God. 9:30 a.m. every second and fourth Saturday. Free. Covenant Missionary Temple, 28491 Utica, Roseville. Call (586) 298-1558.

Iron Men of Faith

A men’s Bible study with prayer, studying about faith and confession. Light refreshments available. 10 a.m. every third Saturday. Forecast For Life Church, 11300 Reeck, Southgate. Call (734) 624-6952.

Couple’s Night Out

A bible study, discussion and date night. A potluck will follow. 5-8 p.m. every third Saturday. Detroit World Outreach, 23800 W. Chicago, Redford. Call (313) 794-5152.

Sterling Heights Aglow

All welcome to this international ministry. 9:30 a.m. every third Saturday. Free. Carpathian Club, 38000 Utica, Sterling Heights. Call (810) 516-0231.

Bet Yeshurun Messianic Fellowship

Learn Hebrew roots of the Christian faith. 1:30 p.m. Saturdays. Restoration Bible Church, 1728 Stanford at 11 Mile, Berkley. Call (248) 850-3480.

Support Group For Pastor’s Wives

Open to all pastor’s wives to help support each other in ministry work. Meets every second Saturday. 10:30 a.m. Restoration Fellowship Tabernacle Church, 16776 Southfield, Detroit. Call (248) 709-3897.

SUNDAY

Sunday Singles Brunch

Join other single adults and talk about what’s going on among Christians around town. 11:40 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays. Free. Einstein’s Bagels, 750 N. Telegraph, Dearborn. Email dearbornsinglechristians@gmail.com.

MONDAY

Full Gospel Men & Women Fellowship International

With a new speaker every Monday. $15. River Crest Hall, 900 W. Avon, corner of Livernois, Rochester Hills. For tickets, call, (248) 670-4500.

Royal Oak Aglow

A ministry for men and women. 10 a.m. Every fourth Monday. First Presbyterian Church, 529 Hendrie, Royal Oak. Call (248) 528-0340.

Music Preview Concert

Five ensembles perform, including the Concordia Choir, Women’s Chorale, Men’s Chorus, Brass Ensemble, and Wind Ensemble, all under the direction of Dr. Brian L. Altevogt and Dr. William M. Perrine. Concordia University, 4090 Geddes, Ann Arbor. Call (734) 995-7300.

U of M Fall Organ Conference

Co-hosted by the Cathedral Church of St. Paul, the concert features the Cathedral Singers and the Choir of Blessed Sacrament Cathedral. 8 p.m. American concert organist Martin Jean will present an organ recital at Cathedral Church of St. Paul, 9844 Woodward at Warren, Midtown Detroit. Call (313) 237-5782, or visit detcathedral.org.

Latitude Tour

The Walls Group, a Grammy Award-nominated and two-time Stellar Award winner, perform in concert. 6 p.m. $25 general. Christian Tabernacle Church, 26555 Franklin, Southfield. Call (248) 213-4770.

TUESDAY

Alcoholics for Christ Open Talk

Support group for substance abusers and their families. 7 p.m. Tuesdays. First Assembly of God, 5650 S. Telegraph, Dearborn Heights. Call (313) 673-3985.

Midweek Bible Study

Experience biblical teaching and instruction. 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. New Testament COGIC, 15003 Joy, Detroit. Call (313) 582-1610.

Pastor’s Bible Study

7-8 p.m. Tuesdays. Calvary Baptist Church, 1000 Robert Bradby, Detroit. Call (313) 567-4575.

WEDNESDAY

Prayer in the Park

Praise and worship God and have holy communion. 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday through summer. Bishop Park, 2701 Van Alstyne, Wyandotte.

Bible Study

Taught by Pastor Teresa Moton. 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Greater Works Deliverance Ministries, 11338 Ozga, Romulus. Call (734) 483-7279.

THURSDAY

Community Bible Study

Fellowship and study the word of God. 7 p.m. every Thursday. Goldfish Tea, 117 West Fourth, Royal Oak. Email: projectradical1010@gmail.com.

Youth Bible Study

7 p.m. every Thursday. International Gospel Center, 375 Salliotte, Ecorse. Call (313) 389-2700.

OCT. 8

80th Women’s Day Service

Keynote speaker is Cynthia P. Smith — president of the Women’s Auxiliary of the National Baptist Convention and the B.M.E. State Convention and, also, first lady of New Bethel — speaking on “A Christian Women’s Journey.” Free. 8:30, 10 a.m. services. New Bethel Baptist Missionary Church, 8430 C.L. Franklin Boulevard (Linwood), Detroit. Call (313) 894-5788.

OCT. 14

A Night with Ricky Dillard

A gospel music concert featuring Ricky Dillard, Tasha Page Lockhart, Joseph Derrico and Dr. E. LaQuint Weaver II. Proceeds benefit the Harold Watkins Sr. Scholarship Fund. 7 p.m. $35 general admission, $75 VIP. Greater Grace Temple, 23500 W. Seven Mile, Detroit. Call (313) 543-6000.

Jocelynn Brown

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2woEIRC