Israelis ride their bicycles on a car-free highway, during the holiday of Yom Kippur in Tel Aviv, Sept 29. 2017. (Photo: Oded Balilty / AP)

Jerusalem — The holiest day of the Jewish calendar has brought most of Israel to a halt for Judaism’s day of atonement.

Yom Kippur began Friday evening capping a 10-day period of soul-searching for observant worshippers that began with the Jewish New Year festival.

It is observed with a 25-hour fast and long prayers asking God for forgiveness.

The holiday is unique in Israel as virtually the entire country shuts down. Businesses and airports close; radio and TV stations go silent.

Roads are eerily quiet devoid of traffic. Some secular, mostly young, Israelis take advantage of near-empty roads and highways with bicycle and skateboard rides.

Israel’s military shut West Bank crossings citing security assessments. A Palestinian had killed three Israelis and wounded another at a settlement on Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2woZ5hN