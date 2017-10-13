Detroit’s own CeCe Winans will be the special musical guest along with Tamela Mann and Tasha Cobbs at Dawnseekers, a women’s inspirational event, Saturday morning at Cobo Center. (Photo: Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images)

SATURDAY

Dawnseekers

An inspirational event for women by Triumph Church. Special guests: gospel award-winning vocalists CeCe Winans, Tamela Mann and Tasha Cobbs. Pastor Solomon Kinloch Jr. will deliver the message. 6 a.m. Cobo Center. triumphch.org

Forever Home Run

In its third year, this event will feature a meet-and-greet with prospective adoptive families for children who want to be adopted. Check-in begins at 7:30 a.m. with the 5K starting at 9 a.m., followed at 10:15 a.m. by the awards ceremony. There’s also a 1K walk, and a dress-up dash for children to wear costumes and do a little sprint. This event raises nearly $40,000 each year in support of children headed for adoption. Savior Lutheran Church, 5631 North Adams, Bloomfield Hills. Register at foreverhomerun.com.

Early Riser Service and Farmers Market

Spreading the love of God. 9:30 a.m. every second and fourth Saturday. Free. Covenant Missionary Temple, 28491 Utica, Roseville. Call (586) 298-1558.

Bet Yeshurun Messianic Fellowship

Learn Hebrew roots of the Christian faith. 1:30 p.m. Saturdays. Restoration Bible Church, 1728 Stanford at 11 Mile, Berkley. Call (248) 850-3480.

Gospel singer Lisa Page-Brooks

Special musical guest. 5 p.m. Triumph Church-North Campus, 15600 J.L. Hudson Drive, Southfield. triumphch.org

A Night with Ricky Dillard

A gospel music concert featuring Ricky Dillard, Tasha Page Lockhart, Joseph Derrico and Dr. E. LaQuint Weaver II. Proceeds benefit the Harold Watkins Sr. Scholarship Fund. 7 p.m. $35 general admission, $75 VIP. Greater Grace Temple, 23500 W. Seven Mile, Detroit. Call (313) 543-6000.

King’s Kids Motorcycle Ministry Meets

2 p.m. every second Saturday. Victory Center Ministries, 21501 Goddard, Taylor. Call (313) 399-4747.

Breakfast, Brunch and Lunch

Food and prayer time. 9 a.m. Saturdays. Amazing Grace International Fellowship, 7810-7824 Southfield Freeway, Detroit. Call (313) 465-5111.

Ann Arbor Aglow

All welcome to this ministry. 9:30 a.m. every third Saturday. Free. Washtenaw Community College, 4800 E. Huron River, Liberal Arts Bldg., Room 340, Ann Arbor. Call (248) 437-9277.

Iron Men of Faith

A men’s Bible study with prayer, studying about faith and confession. Light refreshments available. 10 a.m. every third Saturday. Forecast For Life Church, 11300 ReeckCQ, Southgate. Call (734) 624-6952.

Couple’s Night Out

A bible study, discussion and date night. A potluck will follow. 5-8 p.m. every third Saturday. Detroit World Outreach, 23800 W. Chicago, Redford. Call (313) 794-5152.

Sterling Heights Aglow

All welcome to this international ministry. 9:30 a.m. every third Saturday. Free. Carpathian Club, 38000 Utica, Sterling Heights. Call (810) 516-0231.

SUNDAY

Gospel singers Lisa Page-Brooks and Tasha Page-Lockhart

Special musical guests. Triumph Church. 7:45 and 11:45 a.m. East Campus, 2760 E. Grand Blvd., Detroit; 8:45 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. North Campus, 15600 J.L. Hudson Drive, Southfield; 9:45 a.m. West Campus, 16115 Beck Road, Northville. triumphch.org

Sunday Singles Brunch

Join other single adults and talk about what’s going on among Christians around town. 11:40 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays. Free. Einstein’s Bagels, 750 N. Telegraph, Dearborn. Email dearbornsinglechristians@gmail.com.

Bishop Marvin Sapp will celebrate his 14th anniversary as senior pastor of Lighthouse Full Life Center on Sunday in Grand Rapids and Muskegon. (Photo: Rick Diamond / Getty Images)

Church Anniversary and Shepherd’s Day

Lighthouse Full Life Center, Bishop Marvin L. Sapp, senior pastor, will celebrate its 14th anniversary and Shepherd’s Day with guest speaker Bishop Liston Page Jr. 10 a.m. Sun. 2415 Madison, S.E., Grand Rapids. 3 p.m. 1292 Jefferson, Muskegon. Call (616) 241-LGHT, or visit marvinsapp.com.

MONDAY

Full Gospel Men & Women Fellowship International

With a new speaker every Monday. $15. River Crest Hall, 900 W. Avon, corner of Livernois, Rochester Hills. For tickets, call, (248) 670-4500.

Royal Oak Aglow

A ministry for men and women. 10 a.m. Every fourth Monday. First Presbyterian Church, 529 Hendrie, Royal Oak. Call (248) 528-0340.

TUESDAY

Alcoholics for Christ Open Talk

Support for substance abusers, their families. 7 p.m. Tuesdays. First Assembly of God, 5650 S. Telegraph, Dearborn Heights. Call (313) 673-3985.

Midweek Bible Study

Experience biblical teaching and instruction. 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. New Testament COGIC, 15003 Joy, Detroit. Call (313) 582-1610.

Pastor’s Bible Study

7-8 p.m. Tuesdays. Calvary Baptist Church, 1000 Robert Bradby, Detroit. Call (313) 567-4575.

WEDNESDAY

Bible Study

Taught by Pastor Teresa Moton. 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Greater Works Deliverance Ministries, 11338 Ozga, Romulus. Call (734) 483-7279.

THURSDAY

Community Bible Study

Fellowship and study the word of God. 7 p.m. Thursdays. Goldfish Tea, 117 W. Fourth, Royal Oak. Email projectradical1010@gmail.com.

Youth Bible Study

7 p.m. Thursdays. International Gospel Center, 375 Salliotte, Ecorse. Call (313) 389-2700.

