Karen Clark Sheard, Dorinda Clark-Cole and Jacky Cullum Chisholm from The Clark Sisters will be the musical guests this weekend at Triumph Church services. (Photo: Paras Griffin / Getty Images)

SATURDAY

Project 50/50

This half-day event addresses the mass incarceration rate of African-American males. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Triumph Church (west campus), 16115 W. Beck, Northville. Visit triumphch.org

Breakfast, Brunch and Lunch

Food and prayer time. 9 a.m. Saturdays. Amazing Grace International Fellowship, 7810-7824 Southfield Freeway, Detroit. Call (313) 465-5111.

Craft & Vendor Show

Local crafters, home parties, and a youth bake sale will be held in support of Concordia Lutheran Schools. 9 a.m.-4 p.m. $1. Christ Our Savior Lutheran, 14175 Farmington, Livonia. (734) 522-6830.

Sterling Heights Aglow

All welcome to this international ministry. 9:30 a.m. every third Saturday. Free. Carpathian Club, 38000 Utica, Sterling Heights. Call (810) 516-0231.

Iron Men of Faith

A men’s Bible study with prayer, studying about faith and confession. Light refreshments available. 10 a.m. every third Saturday. Forecast For Life Church, 11300 Reeck, Southgate. Call (734) 624-6952.

Bet Yeshurun Messianic Fellowship

Learn the Hebrew roots of the Christian faith. 1:30 p.m. Saturdays. Restoration Bible Church, 1728 Stanford at 11 Mile, Berkley. Call (248) 850-3480.

The Clark Sisters

Special musical guests at Triumph Church. 5 p.m. Sat. Triumph Church-North Campus, 15600 J.L. Hudson Drive, Southfield. Sunday: 7:45 and 11:45 a.m. East Campus, 2760 E. Grand Blvd., Detroit; 8:45 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. North Campus, Southfield; 9:45 a.m. West Campus, 16115 Beck Road, Northville. triumphch.org

50th Anniversary Recording Session and Celebration Service

Featuring Pastor Rudolph Stanfield Jr. and A. Jeffrey LaValley as producers, Minister Michael Fletcher, minister of music, and Iris Taylor, Ph.D., chapter chairwoman. 5:30 p.m. Second Ebenezer Church, 14601 Dequindre, Detroit. Visit gmwadetroit.org or secondebenezer.org.

King’s Kids Motorcycle Ministry Meets

2 p.m. every second Saturday. Victory Center Ministries, 21501 Goddard, Taylor.

Ann Arbor Aglow

All welcome to this ministry. 9:30 a.m. every third Saturday. Free. Washtenaw Community College, 4800 E. Huron River, Liberal Arts Bldg., Room 340, Ann Arbor. Call (248) 437-9277.

Couple’s Night Out

A bible study, discussion and date night. A potluck will follow. 5-8 p.m. every third Saturday. Detroit World Outreach, 23800 W. Chicago, Redford.

SUNDAY

Sunday Singles Brunch

Join other single adults and talk about what’s going on among Christians around town. 11:40 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays. Free. Einstein’s Bagels, 750 N. Telegraph, Dearborn. Email dearbornsinglechristians@gmail.com.

95th Church Anniversary

A worship service in celebration of sharing God’s Word in the city, followed by a dinner. All welcome. Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 17100 Chalmers, Detroit. Call (313) 527-3366.

LGBTQI Sunday

Stories from the LGBTQI Community, part of a series of events celebrating 150 years of sanctuary. 10:30 a.m. (The series runs through Nov. 19.) Central United Methodist Church, 23 E. Adams, Detroit. Call (313) 965-5422.

MONDAY

Royal Oak Aglow

A ministry for men and women. 10 a.m. Every fourth Monday. First Presbyterian Church, 529 Hendrie, Royal Oak. Call (248) 528-0340.

TUESDAY

Alcoholics for Christ Open Talk

Support for substance abusers, their families. 7 p.m. Tuesdays. First Assembly of God, 5650 S. Telegraph, Dearborn Heights. Call (313) 673-3985.

Midweek Bible Study

Experience biblical teaching and instruction. 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. New Testament COGIC, 15003 Joy, Detroit. Call (313) 582-1610.

Pastor’s Bible Study

7-8 p.m. Tuesdays. Calvary Baptist Church, 1000 Robert Bradby, Detroit. Call (313) 567-4575.

WEDNESDAY

Bible Study

Taught by Pastor Teresa Moton. 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Greater Works Deliverance Ministries, 11338 Ozga, Romulus. Call (734) 483-7279.

THURSDAY

Community Bible Study

Fellowship and study the word of God. 7 p.m. every Thursday. Goldfish Tea, 117 West Fourth, Royal Oak. Email projectradical1010@gmail.com.

Interfaith Health & Hope Coalition Prayer Luncheon

Speaker Dr. Ana Gladstone will discuss poverty as a barrier to healthcare, ACA benefits and pitfalls. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Free. Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, 2080 W. Grand Blvd., Detroit. Call (810) 923-6940.

Youth Bible Study

7 p.m. Thursdays. International Gospel Center, 375 Salliotte, Ecorse. Call (313) 389-2700.

Nov. 12

Those Singing Preachers

A benefit concert for the 100-year Calvary Baptist Church. Singers include the Reverends Robert Smith Jr. of New Bethel Baptist Missionary Baptist Church; R. Patrick Johnson of Burnett Baptist Church; Dee Dee Coleman of Russell Street Baptist Church; Robert Edwards of Power House Temple Church; and Larry Robinson of Greater St. Stephens Church. 4 p.m. Calvary Baptist Church, 1000 Robert Brady Drive, Detroit.(313) 567-4575. Jocelynn Brown

Add your events at events.detroitnews.com and email to jbrown@detroitnews.com.

