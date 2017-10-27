Buy Photo U.S. 6th Circuit Court of Appeals Judge Damon Keith (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr. / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

SATURDAY

Early Riser Service and Farmers Market

9:30 a.m. every second and fourth Saturday. Free. Covenant Missionary Temple, 28491 Utica, Roseville. Call (586) 298-1558.

War Room Service

Presented by assistant supervisor Evangelist Faithe Brook and Headquarters District Women’s Department. Mother Mae DuPree of Light House Fellowship Prayer Tower, Ottawa Lake, will be the guest speaker. 11 a.m.New St. Paul Tabernacle Church of God in Christ, 15340 Southfield, Detroit. 15340 Southfield. Call (313) 835-5329.

Lutherfest 500

An October celebration of the Lutheran Reformation, organized by the West Metro Detroit Congregations of the Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod. Noon-5 p.m. Huron Valley Lutheran School, 33740 Cowan, Westland. Call (734) 525-0160.

Reformation Sunday

9:45 a.m. 95 Theses will be nailed to the door of the church after a service celebrating the 500 years. A period feast with menu items, close to that of 1517, will follow with a movie about Martin Luther. 9:45 a.m. $13. St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 1423 Chicago, Warren. Call (586) 979-3850.

Bet Yeshurun Messianic Fellowship

Learn Hebrew roots of the Christian faith. 1:30 p.m. Saturdays. Restoration Bible Church, 1728 Stanford at 11 Mile, Berkley. Call (248) 850-3480.

King’s Kids Motorcycle Ministry Meets

2 p.m. every second Saturday. Victory Center Ministries, 21501 Goddard, Taylor. Call (313) 399-4747.

Breakfast, Brunch and Lunch

Food and prayer time. 9 a.m. Saturdays. Amazing Grace International Fellowship, 7810-7824 Southfield Freeway, Detroit. Call (313) 465-5111.

Ann Arbor Aglow

All welcome to this ministry. 9:30 a.m. every third Saturday. Free. Washtenaw Community College, 4800 E. Huron River, Liberal Arts Bldg., Room 340, Ann Arbor. Call (248) 437-9277.

Couple’s Night Out

A Bible study, discussion and date night. A potluck will follow. 5-8 p.m. every third Saturday. Detroit World Outreach, 23800 W. Chicago, Redford. Call (313) 794-5152.

Sterling Heights Aglow

All welcome to this international ministry. 9:30 a.m. every third Saturday. Free. Carpathian Club, 38000 Utica, Sterling Heights. Call (810) 516-0231.

SUNDAY

Damon J. Keith’s “Fight for Justice” Service

Tribute to honor U.S. Sixth Circuit Appeals Court Judge Damon Keith’s 50 years on the bench. 11 a.m. Hartford Memorial Baptist Church, 18700 James Couzens Highway, Detroit.

Sunday Singles Brunch

Join other single adults and talk about what’s going on among Christians around town. 11:40 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays. Free. Einstein’s Bagels, 750 N. Telegraph, Dearborn. Email dearbornsinglechristians@gmail.com.

60th Anniversary Celebration

A Legacy Musical hosted by People’s Community Baptist Church with special music guests Christian Faith Ministries, Middlebelt Baptist Church, Inkster Community Choraliers, Melodious Voices, PCBC Steppers and others. 4 p.m. 29745 Annapolis, Westland. Call (734) 721-2360.

Church Anniversary and Shepherd’s Day

Lighthouse Full Life Center, Bishop Marvin L. Sapp, senior pastor, will celebrate its 14th anniversary and Shepherd’s Day with guest speaker Bishop Liston Page Jr. 10 a.m. Sun. 2415 Madison, S.E., Grand Rapids. 3 p.m. 1292 Jefferson, Muskegon. Visit marvinsapp.com.

TUESDAY

Alcoholics for Christ Open Talk

Support for substance abusers, their families. 7 p.m. Tuesdays. First Assembly of God, 5650 S. Telegraph, Dearborn Heights. Call (313) 673-3985.

Midweek Bible Study

Experience biblical teaching and instruction. 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. New Testament COGIC, 15003 Joy, Detroit. Call (313) 582-1610.

Pastor’s Bible Study

7-8 p.m. Tuesdays. Calvary Baptist Church, 1000 Robert Bradby, Detroit. Call (313) 567-4575.

Light the Night Harvest Fest

Bring your little ones to enjoy inflatables, popcorn, candy and games. 6-8 p.m. Free. Bethesda Church, 1800 S. Huron, Ypsilanti. Call (734) 483-7279.

Jocelynn Brown

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2iGvM8n