A statue of German Church reformer Martin Luther holding a book including his translation into German of the New Testament of the Bible is pictured at the main square in front of the city hall in Wittenberg, eastern Germany, where celebrations take place on the occasion of the 500th anniversary of the Reformation on Oct. 31, 2017. (Photo: Hendrik Schmidt / Getty Images)

Berlin — German leaders are set to mark the 500th anniversary since the day Martin Luther is said to have nailed his theses challenging the Catholic Church to a church door, a starting point of the Reformation.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will take part in a service Tuesday in the famous Castle Church in Wittenberg, where Luther supposedly posted his 95 Theses on Oct. 31, 1517.

Thousands of visitors are participating in different church services throughout the day in the eastern Germany town. The city also celebrated the anniversary with a medieval-style street festival including various arts and cultural events.

In remembrance of the 500th anniversary, Reformation day is a public holiday in Germany this year.

