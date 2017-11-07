Participants, from left, Professor Elizabeth A. Clark, Archbishop Allen H. Vigneron, Professor Frank S. Ravitch and Professor Christopher C. Lund discuss religious freedom. (Photo: Viviana Pernot / Special to The Detroit News)

Detroit — As minorities and religious groups clash over hot-button issues across the U.S., more work can be done to protect everyone’s rights, experts said Tuesday.

“Part of the American dream is finding that middle,” said Frank Ravitch, a professor and Walter H. Stowers Chair of Law and Religion at Michigan State University Law School. “It is finding common ground to protect everybody: to protect people of faith, to protect members of the LGBT community and, when necessary, to work very hard together to compromise.”

Exploring challenges facing religious freedom and expression were the focus of an interfaith conference that drew more than 300 guests to SS. Peter and Paul Jesuit Church in Detroit on Tuesday.

The event comes as religious-based legal cases grab the spotlight and raise questions about the extent of beliefs embraced by a person, group or institution.

It drew faiths representing Roman Catholics, Muslims, Sikhs, Antioch, Russian and Armenian Orthodox, Jewish, Seventh-day Adventist and Buddhist.

The conference evolved from plans by Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints officials to work with Catholic and other religious leaders in southeast Michigan, said Elder Daniel Dunnigan, who is involved with the group’s churches in the state and moderated a question and answer session Tuesday.

The Trump administration is allowing more employers to opt out of providing no-cost birth control to women, claiming religious or moral objections, and has issued new rules that incrementally roll back President Barack Obama’s health care law.

The Supreme Court also is weighing whether a baker who objects to same-sex marriage on religious grounds can refuse to make a wedding cake for a gay couple. The case asks the High Court to consider the religious rights of the baker against the couple’s right to equal treatment under the law.

Groups such as Alliance Defending Freedom and Family Research Council also noted a policy guidance that the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service recently issued that addresses discrimination based on beliefs on marriage and sexuality. The guidance resolves threats inspectors made against a family-owned Michigan meat packing facility regarding placing religious material concerning marriage in the business’ break room, the groups said.

“Nationally, a lot of individuals and organizations are feeling a bit of pressure, encroachment on traditional religious freedom,” Dunnigan said.

Speaking near ornate depictions of Biblical scenes while the diverse attendees sat in pews, some panelists noted the challenge in balancing beliefs about contraception and worship accommodations and other controversial issues with respecting the rights of others.

“There is no getting around the fact that these issues are genuinely difficult,” said Christopher Lund, an associate professor at Wayne State University Law School.

Melissa Bloomfield of Walled Lake attended with other members of her Mormon congregation.

“I’m hoping for a little more understanding of people who have different faiths,” she said.

