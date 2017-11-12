“Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life!” by Rickey Smiley (Photo: Amazon)

SATURDAY

Breakfast, Brunch and Lunch

Food and prayer time. 9 a.m. Saturdays. Amazing Grace International Fellowship, 7810-7824 Southfield Freeway, Detroit. Call (313) 465-5111.

Early Riser Service and Farmers Market

9:30 a.m. every second and fourth Saturday. Free. Covenant Missionary Temple, 28491 Utica, Roseville. Call (586) 298-1558.

Support Group for Pastor’s Wives

Open to all pastor’s wives to help support each other in the Lord’s work. 10:30 a.m. every second Saturday. Restoration Fellowship Tabernacle Church, 16776 Southfield (service drive on east side of expressway), Detroit. Call (248) 709-3897.

Bet Yeshurun Messianic Fellowship

Learn Hebrew roots of the Christian faith. 1:30 p.m. Saturdays. Restoration Bible Church, 1728 Stanford at 11 Mile, Berkley. Call (248) 850-3480.

King’s Kids Motorcycle Ministry Meets

2 p.m. every second Saturday. Victory Center Ministries, 21501 Goddard, Taylor. Call (313) 399-4747.

SUNDAY

Rickey Smiley

The comedian, syndicated TV and radio talk-show host will be at all Triumph Church services promoting his new book “Stand By Your Truth: And Then Run For Your Life!” (Gallery Books). 7:45 and 11:45 a.m. East Campus, 2760 E. Grand Blvd., Detroit; 8:45 a.m., 10:45 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. North Campus, 15600 J.L. Hudson Drive, Southfield; 9:45 a.m. West Campus, 16115 Beck Road, Northville. triumphch.org.

Veteran’s Day Service

Guest speaker will be the Rev. David W. Peters. A reception will follow. Cathedral Church of St. Paul, 4800 Woodward, Detroit. Visit detroitcathedral.org.

Pastoral Anniversary

In honor of the Rev. Dr. Dee Dee M. Coleman’s pastoral anniversary, Pastor Keith G. Tyler of Antioch Baptish Church in Lexington, will be guest speaker. Donations accepted. Russell Street Missionary Baptist Church, 8700 Chrysler Service Dr., Detroit. Call (313) 875-1615.

St. Cecilia Sing

Featuring 10 choirs and ensembles from across the Archdiocese as they perform sacred music of varied styles and cultures. Free-will offering. Cathedral of the Most Bessed Sacrament, 9844 Woodward, Detroit. Call (313) 237-5782.

InterFaith Leadership Council of Metropolitan Detroit

Listen as Christian, Hindu, Jewish and Muslim clergy tell their religion’s stories of creation and how mankind is responsible for safekeeping the environment. 3 p.m. Temple Beth El, 7400 Telegraph, Bloomfield Hills. Call (313) 338-9777, ext. 0.

Christmas Show

The 250-voice CMI Concert Choir presents its annual concert with favorite selections to kick off the holiday season. 2:30 p.m. $18-$50. Bethesda Christian Church, 14000 Metro Parkway, Sterling Heights. Call (800) 993-7464.

72nd Church Anniversary

With special guest Pastor Aaron Chapman. 10:15 a.m. New St. Mark, 24331 W. Eight Mile, Detroit. Call (313) 541-3846 or visit newstmark.org.

Those Singing Preachers

A benefit concert for the 100-year anniversary of Calvary Baptist Church. Singers include the Revs. Robert Smith Jr. of New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, R. Patrick Johnson of Burnett Baptist Church, Dee Dee Coleman of Russell Street Baptist Church, Robert Edwards of Power House Temple Church, and Larry Robinson of Greater St. Stephens Church. 4 p.m. Calvary Baptist Church, 1000 Robert Brady Drive, Detroit. Call (313) 567-4575.

TUESDAY

Alcoholics for Christ Open Talk

Support for substance abusers, their families. 7 p.m. Tuesdays. First Assembly of God, 5650 S. Telegraph, Dearborn Heights. Call (313) 673-3985.

Midweek Bible Study

Experience biblical teaching and instruction. 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. New Testament COGIC, 15003 Joy, Detroit. Call (313) 582-1610.

Pastor’s Bible Study

7-8 p.m. Tuesdays. Calvary Baptist Church, 1000 Robert Bradby, Detroit. Call (313) 567-4575.

WEDNESDAY

The Exchange

For young adults and run by young adults. Encounter God through organic worship. 8 p.m. Wednesdays. Community Christian Church, 42400 Ryan, Sterling Heights. Call (586) 323-1730.

Pastor’s Empowerment Hour Bible Study

In-depth teaching that gives bliblical principles to be applied to everyday life. 7 p.m. Greater Works Deliverance Ministries, 32747 Grand Traverse, Westland.

Jocelynn Brown

