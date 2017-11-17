SATURDAY

Breakfast, Brunch and Lunch

Food and prayer time. 9 a.m. Saturdays. Amazing Grace International Fellowship, 7810-7824 Southfield Freeway, Detroit. Call (313) 465-5111.

The Church in the Public Square

Listen as this topic is explored with a talk at Holy Trinity Orthodox Church. 10 a.m. Free. 20500 Anglin (at Eight Mile), Detroit. Call (586) 775-4799 or email mdadich811@gmail.com.

Iron Men of Faith

Men’s bible study with prayer, and study about “Faith and Confession.” 10 a.m. Forecast For Life Church, 11300 Reeck, Southgate. Call (734) 624-6952.

Southfield Multi-Cultural Aglow

A Christian international ministry with praising and speaking the Word. Every third Saturday. Noon-2 p.m. Free. 26110 W. 12 Mile, #342, Southfield. Call (586) 438-6990.

Food and Clothes Giveaway

Hosted by Union Second Baptist Church. Every third Sat. All are welcome. 421 Beechwood, River Rouge. Call (313) 383-1558.

Early Riser Service and Farmers Market

9:30 a.m. every second and fourth Saturday. Free. Covenant Missionary Temple, 28491 Utica, Roseville. Call (586) 298-1558.

Support Group for Pastor’s Wives

Open to all pastor’s wives to help support each other in the Lord’s work. 10:30 a.m. every second Saturday. Restoration Fellowship Tabernacle Church, 16776 Southfield (service drive on east side of expressway), Detroit. Call (248) 709-3897.

Bet Yeshurun Messianic Fellowship

Learn Hebrew roots of the Christian faith. 1:30 p.m. Saturdays. Restoration Bible Church, 1728 Stanford at 11 Mile, Berkley. Call (248) 850-3480.

King’s Kids Motorcycle Ministry Meets

2 p.m. every second Saturday. Victory Center Ministries, 21501 Goddard, Taylor. Call (313) 399-4747.

Ann Arbor Aglow

All welcome to this ministry. 9:30 a.m. every third Saturday. Free. Washtenaw Community College, 4800 E. Huron River, Liberal Arts Bldg., Room 340, Ann Arbor. Call (248) 437-9277.

Couple’s Night Out

A bible study, discussion and date night. A potluck will follow. 5-8 p.m. every third Saturday. Detroit World Outreach, 23800 W. Chicago, Redford. Call (313) 794-5152.

SUNDAY

Fall Revival

A three-day revival featuring the Revs. Dorothy Smith Wilson of Miami, Florida, and April Hearns of New Prospect Missionary Baptist Church, Detroit, and Wayne Todd & The Men Who Will, Sun.; the Rev. Dorothy Smith, Mon.; and the Rev. April Hearns, Tues. The Rev. Robert Smith Jr. will lecture each night and a free dinner follows. New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 8430 Linwood, Detroit. (313) 894-5788 or NBBCDetroit.org.

Sunday Singles Brunch

Join other single adults and talk about what’s going on among Christians around town. 11:40 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays. Free. Einstein’s Bagels, 750 N. Telegraph, Dearborn. Email dearbornsinglechristians@gmail.com.

St. Cecilia Sing

Featuring 10 choirs and ensembles from across the Archdiocese as they perform sacred music of varied styles and cultures. Free-will offering. Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament, 9844 Woodward, Detroit. Call (313) 237-5782.

Fall Revival

With guest preacher Dr. Tellis Chapman, guest lecturer Dr. Everett N. Jennings, Sr. 6 p.m. (Runs through Tues.) New St. Mark, 24331 W. Eight Mile, Detroit. Call (313) 541-3846. or visit newstmark.org.

The All In Tour

Featuring Grammy-nominated Matthew West, known for communicating stories through song, with speical guests Jordan Feliz and singer/songwriter Leanna Crawford. 7 p.m. $25 general, $75 VIP. Zion Christian Church, 4900 Maybee, Clarkston. Call (248) 391-6166.

MONDAY

Full Gospel Men & Women Fellowship International

New speaker every second Mon. $15 per person. Rivercrest Hall, 900 W. Avon, corner of Livernois, Rochester Hills. Call (248) 670-4500.

Monday Night Praise

A gospel concert in support of Brian Banks for State Senate, featuring the Clark Sisters, Donald Lawrence & Co., Leanoria Johnson and William Murphy, along with Redeemed & the GEI Mass Choir. $40 main floor, $20 balcony. Greater Emmanuel Institutional Church of God in Christ, 19190 Schaefer Highway, Detroit. Call (313) 346-5390 or visit MondayNightPraise.Eventbrite.com.

Jocelynn Brown

