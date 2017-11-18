Buy Photo Inside Ford Field on Saturday before the crowds were allowed in. The Rev. Solanus Casey, the revered friar known for his giving and launching Detroit’s Capuchin Soup Kitchen in the early 20th century, is being beatified during a major ceremony. (Photo: Max Ortiz / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

Detroit — From near and far, thousands of devotees are descending on Ford Field today to witness an historic moment in the Catholic Church.

The Rev. Solanus Casey, the revered friar known for his giving and launching Detroit’s Capuchin Soup Kitchen in the early 20th century, is being beatified during a major ceremony.

Before the Mass started at 4 p.m. attendees started flowing into the stadium as soon as doors opened at 2 p.m.

Sisters from Rochester waited in the rain to enter Ford Field for a half hour and said they couldn’t be more excited for the Mass.

“This is a once in a lifetime event. We hope to get a special blessing today,” said Jackie Lenore, 56. “I went to the celebration of Pope John Paul II at the Pontiac Silverdome in 1987 and that was so amazing I knew I had to come to this.”

Her sister Cindy Anselmino says she was born one week before Casey died.

“We absolutely believe in miracles and are hoping for one,” said Anselmino. “I believe everyone here today has some kind of miracle in their heart for someone else.”

Many said they came to also pray and seek healing for loved ones.

“I pray for my niece who has Chrons disease,” said Kim Belz of Northville.

Belz came with her former colleague, Nancy McCalley-Branstetter.

“I worked at Fox 2 many years ago and I was always assigned ever story on Father and felt like I got to know him,” said Branstetter. “I pray for many things today, including relief for those in oversea conflict.”

Last spring, following Vatican authorities officially confirmed a woman’s unexpected healing was a miracle attributed to Casey’s intercession, Pope Francis announced the local legend would be elevated to Blessed in the Roman Catholic Church.

That means Casey, who died in 1957 at age 86, is closer to canonization, or sainthood.

Church officials and experts say the local legend is only the second American-born male to earn this distinction, following the September beatification of the Rev. Stanley Rother, a North American priest who died in 1981.

Saturday’s beatification is expected to draw nearly 70,000 people, including from spots around the Midwest where Casey lived, served or influenced others.

Many buses also are bringing parishioners from throughout the Archdiocese of Detroit.

