Detroit — A week after the beatification of Solanus Casey, people gathered Sunday to celebrate friar’s elevation to Blessed.

Some 150 people gathered Sunday for a celebratory Mass at the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament in honor of Casey and Thanksgiving.

Mass of Thanksgiving for beatification of the Rev. Solanus Casey
Archbishop of Detroit Allen Vigneron sprinkles holy
Archbishop of Detroit Allen Vigneron sprinkles holy water and blesses a statue outside the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament before the Mass of Thanksgiving for the beatification of the Rev. Solanus Casey.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Archbishop of Detroit Allen Vigneron, right, reads
Archbishop of Detroit Allen Vigneron, right, reads during the blessing of a statue outside the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
Catherine Kudwa, 9, left, of Davison, Isabella Ponce,
Catherine Kudwa, 9, left, of Davison, Isabella Ponce, 9, of Clarkston, Lucy Kudwa, 9, and Joseph Kudwa, 6, of Davison listen during the blessing of a statue before the Mass.  Robin Buckson, The Detroit News
A portrait of the Rev. Solanus Casey stands at the
A portrait of the Rev. Solanus Casey stands at the front of the altar, right, while Archbishop of Detroit Allen Vigneron gives the homily.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
A portrait of Father Solanus Casey at the front of
A portrait of Father Solanus Casey at the front of the altar at Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament in Detroit on Nov 26, 2017.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
People attend the Mass of Thanksgiving for the beatification
People attend the Mass of Thanksgiving for the beatification of the Rev. Solanus Casey at Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
People attend the Mass of Thanksgiving for the Beatification
People attend the Mass of Thanksgiving for the Beatification of the Rev. Solanus Casey.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
People gather with Allen Vigneron, archbishop of Detroit,
People gather with Allen Vigneron, archbishop of Detroit, at left, to bless a statue outside the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament.  Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Casey was beatified before 65,000 on Nov. 18 at Ford Field.

    A week after the beatification, many continued to celebrate by visiting the Solanus Casey Center and Capuchin Soup Kitchen to see Solanus’ tomb and his relics from the beatification Mass, said church representatives. Archbishop of Detroit Allen Vigneron celebrated Mass on Sunday.

    “After the beatification, I felt very blessed and have been rejoicing in God’s goodness for the city of Detroit,” said Ariel Ponce of Clarkston. “My wife Kelley and I are attending the Mass to give thanks for God’s grace in moving Solanus forward.”

    “The whole world in some way was blessed by Father Solanus’ beatification eight days ago,” said Vigneron.

    Vigneron spoke about the doorkeeper from humble beginnings to sainthood.

    “To me, what is most outstanding is Father gave himself generously to all of those who came to the door,” Vigneron said.

    Before the Mass, Vigneron blessed a commemorative “poor man” statue as a tribute to Casey’s giving legacy.

    Casey spent many years of service at St. Bonaventure Monastery on Detroit’s east side before he died in 1957 at age 86. Many were excited to celebrate his new title.

    “It was a blessed week. Thanksgiving was a little sweeter after and I had to come to see what the beatification Thanksgiving Mass was all about,” said Mark Joyce of Rochester Hills.

