Detroit — A week after the beatification of Solanus Casey, people gathered Sunday to celebrate friar’s elevation to Blessed.

Some 150 people gathered Sunday for a celebratory Mass at the Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament in honor of Casey and Thanksgiving.

Casey was beatified before 65,000 on Nov. 18 at Ford Field.

A week after the beatification, many continued to celebrate by visiting the Solanus Casey Center and Capuchin Soup Kitchen to see Solanus’ tomb and his relics from the beatification Mass, said church representatives. Archbishop of Detroit Allen Vigneron celebrated Mass on Sunday.

“After the beatification, I felt very blessed and have been rejoicing in God’s goodness for the city of Detroit,” said Ariel Ponce of Clarkston. “My wife Kelley and I are attending the Mass to give thanks for God’s grace in moving Solanus forward.”

“The whole world in some way was blessed by Father Solanus’ beatification eight days ago,” said Vigneron.

Vigneron spoke about the doorkeeper from humble beginnings to sainthood.

“To me, what is most outstanding is Father gave himself generously to all of those who came to the door,” Vigneron said.

Before the Mass, Vigneron blessed a commemorative “poor man” statue as a tribute to Casey’s giving legacy.

Casey spent many years of service at St. Bonaventure Monastery on Detroit’s east side before he died in 1957 at age 86. Many were excited to celebrate his new title.

“It was a blessed week. Thanksgiving was a little sweeter after and I had to come to see what the beatification Thanksgiving Mass was all about,” said Mark Joyce of Rochester Hills.

