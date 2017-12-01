SATURDAY

Breakfast, Brunch and Lunch

Food and prayer time. 9 a.m. Saturdays. Amazing Grace International Fellowship, 7810-7824 Southfield Freeway, Detroit. Call (313) 465-5111.

Exercise Class & Praise Break

2 p.m. Free. The Rev. John Smettler Memorial Building, 11820 Hamilton, Highland Park. Visit shms.edu.

Keeping It Clean

Good Medicine Entertainment presents this Christmas comedy, directed by Tirrell McCoy and featuring music by DJRIGHT. This is a family event has music, games and prizes. $20 ($22 at door). Paul Robeson Theater, Northwest Activities Center, 18100 Meyers, Detroit. Call (313) 695-0578.

Food and Clothes Giveaway

Hosted by Union Second Baptist Church. Every third Saturday. All are welcome. 421 Beechwood, River Rouge. Call (313) 383-1558.

Early Riser Service and Farmers Market

9:30 a.m. every second and fourth Saturday. Free. Covenant Missionary Temple, 28491 Utica, Roseville. Call (586) 298-1558.

Support Group for Pastor’s Wives

Open to all pastor’s wives to help support each other in the Lord’s work. 10:30 a.m. every second Saturday. Restoration Fellowship Tabernacle Church, 16776 Southfield (service drive on east side of expressway), Detroit. Call (248) 709-3897.

Bet Yeshurun Messianic Fellowship

Learn Hebrew roots of the Christian faith. 1:30 p.m. Saturdays. Restoration Bible Church, 1728 Stanford at 11 Mile, Berkley. Call (248) 850-3480.

King’s Kids Motorcycle Ministry Meets

2 p.m. every second Saturday. Victory Center Ministries, 21501 Goddard, Taylor. Call (313) 399-4747.

Ann Arbor Aglow

All welcome to this ministry. 9:30 a.m. every third Saturday. Free. Washtenaw Community College, 4800 E. Huron River, Liberal Arts Bldg., Room 340, Ann Arbor. Call (248) 437-9277.

Couple’s Night Out

A Bible study, discussion and date night. A potluck will follow. 5-8 p.m. every third Saturday. Detroit World Outreach, 23800 W. Chicago, Redford. Call (313) 794-5152.

Sterling Heights Aglow

All welcome to this international ministry. 9:30 a.m. every third Saturday. Free. Carpathian Club, 38000 Utica, Sterling Heights. Call (810) 516-0231.

SUNDAY

Sunday Singles Brunch

Join other single adults and talk about what’s going on among Christians around town. 11:40 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays. Free. Einstein’s Bagels, 750 N. Telegraph, Dearborn. Email dearbornsinglechristians@gmail.com.

MONDAY

Full Gospel Men & Women Fellowship

International

New speaker every second Monday. $15 per person. Rivercrest Hall, 900 W. Avon, corner of Livernois, Rochester Hills. Call (248) 670-4500.

Christmas Pastor Appreciation Celebration Dinner

Presented by WLQV Faith Talk Radio, and featuring Dave and Ann Wilson, co-founders and teaching pastors at Kensington Community Church. 6 p.m. Free, but registration is required. San Marino Club, 1685 E. Big Beaver, Troy. Visit faithtalkDetroit.com.

TUESDAY

Alcoholics for Christ Open Talk

Support for substance abusers, their families. 7 p.m. Tuesdays. First Assembly of God, 5650 S. Telegraph, Dearborn Heights. Call (313) 673-3985.

Midweek Bible Study

Experience biblical teaching and instruction. 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. New Testament COGIC, 15003 Joy, Detroit. Call (313) 582-1610.

Lecrae: All Things Work Together

Featuring Lecrae and special guests in a “spiritual and emotional musical journey.” 7 p.m. $26.95-$180. St. Andrews Hall 431 E. Congress, Detroit. Call (855-484-1991.

Pastor’s Bible Study

7-8 p.m. Tuesdays. Calvary Baptist Church, 1000 Robert Bradby, Detroit. Call (313) 567-4575.

Empowerment Study

Empower yourself with the Word of God in a classroom setting. 6 p.m. Tuesdays. GH Healing Hands Ministry, 14111 Puritan, Detroit. (Use rear entrance.) Call (313) 651-5963 or (313) 410-4910 (cell).

WEDNESDAY

Bible Study

7 p.m. Wednesdays. Greater Works Deliverance Ministries, 11338 Ozga, Romulus. (734) 483-7279.

The Exchange

For young adults and run by young adults. Encounter God through organic worship. 8 p.m. Wednesdays. Community Christian Church, 42400 Ryan, Sterling Heights. Call (586) 323-1730.

Kings Brass Concert

Enjoy hymn classics with a contemporary twist that include brass instruments, percussion, and keyboards blending together for innovative worship for all ages. 7 p.m. Free, but a ticket is required. St. Michael Lutheran Church, 7000 N. Sheldon, Canton. Call (734) 459-3333.

THURSDAY

Community Bible Study

Fellowship and study the Word of God. 7 p.m. Thursdays. Goldfish Tea, 117 West Fourth, Royal Oak. Email projectradical1010@gmail.com.

Youth Bible Study

7 p.m. Thursdays. International Gospel Center, 375 Salliotte, Ecorse. Call (313) 389-2700.

Dec. 10

Christmas Concert, “Christ is Born! Glorify Him!

Sponsored by the Council of Orthodox Christian Churches of Metropolitan Detroit. Featured will be nativity hymns and carols from Greece, Romania, Serbia, Ukraine and other lands. English-language hymns will also be included. 6 p.m. St. Mary the Protectress Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral, 21931 Evergreen (between Eight and Nine Mile), Southfield. Call (248) 252-8184 or email Olgaliss0910@gmail.com.

