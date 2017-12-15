Buy Photo Hartford Memorial Baptist Church’s choir will perform “Handel’s Messiah” on Sunday afternoon at the church, 18700 James Couzens Highway in Detroit. (Photo: Robin Buckson / The Detroit News)Buy Photo

SATURDAY

Breakfast, Brunch and Lunch

Food and prayer time. 9 a.m. Saturdays. Amazing Grace International Fellowship, 7810-7824 Southfield Freeway, Detroit. Call (313) 465-5111.

Come Home for Christmas

Presented by Oak Grove African Methodist Episcopal Church at Renaissance High School’s auditorium. Bishop Gregory Ingram will be the guest preacher. 6565 W. Outer Drive, Detroit. 3 p.m. Visit oakgroveame.org.

‘A Faith-Filled Christmas’

A stage play presented by Devine Diva Productions. See what happens when Ms. Smith and the kid’s faith is tested when an uninvited guest delivers bad news at their door. 3 p.m. $20. Faith Church, 897 Philip, Detroit. Call (313) 454-6051.

‘Rejoice and Be Merry’

Presented by Farmington Community Chorus at Orchard United Methodist Church. 8 p.m. $12 advance, $15 at-the-door. 30450 Farmington (between 13 and 14 Mile), Farmington Hills. Visit farmingtonchorus.com or email farmcomchor@gmail.com.

Support Group for Pastor’s Wives

Open to all pastor’s wives as a way to support each other in the ministry work of the Lord. 10:30 a.m. every second Saturday. Free. Restoration Fellowship Tabernacle Church, 16776 Southfield (service drive on east side of expressway), Detroit. Call (248) 709-3897.

Personal Prayer and Spiritual Counseling

Dr. Etta Lipson, pastor of Word of God Church, will offer personal time for prayer and spiritual counseling for those with a broken heart due to loss of a love one, divorce or financial problems. 1-5 p.m. Free. Globe Bible Bookstore, 3161 East Jefferson, Detroit. Call (313) 978-9673.

Food and Clothes Giveaway

Hosted by Union Second Baptist Church. Every third Saturday. All are welcome. 421 Beechwood, River Rouge. Call (313) 383-1558.

Early Riser Service and Farmers Market

9:30 a.m. every second and fourth Saturday. Free. Covenant Missionary Temple, 28491 Utica, Roseville. Call (586) 298-1558.

Bet Yeshurun Messianic Fellowship

Learn Hebrew roots of the Christian faith. 1:30 p.m. Saturdays. Restoration Bible Church, 1728 Stanford at 11 Mile, Berkley. Call (248) 850-3480.

King’s Kids Motorcycle Ministry Meets

2 p.m. every second Saturday. Victory Center Ministries, 21501 Goddard, Taylor. Call (313) 399-4747.

Ann Arbor Aglow

All welcome to this ministry. 9:30 a.m. every third Saturday. Free. Washtenaw Community College, 4800 E. Huron River, Liberal Arts Bldg., Room 340, Ann Arbor. Call (248) 437-9277.

Couple’s Night Out

A Bible study, discussion and date night. A potluck will follow. 5-8 p.m. every third Saturday. Detroit World Outreach, 23800 W. Chicago, Redford. Call (313) 794-5152.

Southfield Multi-Cultural Aglow

A Christian international ministry with praising and speaking the word. Noon-2 p.m. every third Saturday. Free. 26110 W. 12 Mile, #342 Southfield. Call (586) 438-6990.

Sterling Heights Aglow

All welcome to this international ministry. 9:30 a.m. every third Saturday. Free. Carpathian Club, 38000 Utica, Sterling Heights. Call (810) 516-0231.

Iron-Men of Faith

Men’s bible study. Prayer with study about faith and confession. 10 a.m. every third Saturday. Forecast For Life Church, 11300 Reeck, Southgate. Call (734) 624-6952.

PHG ULC Support Group for Parents of Special Children

A faith-based support group for parents of children with special needs. 11 a.m.-noon every third Saturday. Free. Power, Hope & Grace Bible Church, 6495 W. Warren, Detroit. Call (313) 897-2381.

SUNDAY

Sunday Singles Brunch

Join other single adults and talk about what’s going on among Christians around town. 11:40 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays. Free. Einstein’s Bagels, 750 N. Telegraph, Dearborn. Email dearbornsinglechristians@gmail.com.

Hartford’s Gift to the Community

Members of Hartford Memorial Baptist Church will perform “Handel’s Messiah” at Hartford Church. 4 p.m. Free. 18700 James Couzens and West Seven Mile, Detroit. Complimentary valet parking will be available. Call (313) 715-2654.

Pre-Holiday Praise Extravaganza

Featuring Todd Galberth at New St. Paul Tabernacle Church of God in Christ. 7 p.m. 15340 Bishop P.A. Brooks Dr., Southfield. Call (313) 835-5329 or visit nspt.org.

MONDAY

Full Gospel Men & Women Fellowship

International

New speaker every second Monday. $15 per person. Rivercrest Hall, 900 W. Avon, corner of Livernois, Rochester Hills. Call (248) 670-4500.

TUESDAY

Alcoholics for Christ Open Talk

Support for substance abusers, their families. 7 p.m. Tuesdays. First Assembly of God, 5650 S. Telegraph, Dearborn Heights. Call (313) 673-3985.

Midweek Bible Study

Experience biblical teaching and instruction. 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. New Testament COGIC, 15003 Joy, Detroit. Call (313) 582-1610.

Pastor’s Bible Study

7-8 p.m. Tuesdays. Calvary Baptist Church, 1000 Robert Bradby, Detroit. Call (313) 567-4575.

Empowerment Study

Empower yourself with the Word of God in a classroom setting. 6 p.m. every Tuesday. GH Healing Hands Ministry, 14111 Puritan, Detroit. (Use rear entrance.) Call (313) 651-5963 or (313) 410-4910 (cell).

WEDNESDAY

The Exchange

For young adults and run by young adults. Encounter God through organic worship. 8 p.m. Wednesdays. Community Christian Church, 42400 Ryan, Sterling Heights. Call (586) 323-1730.

THURSDAY

Community Bible Study

Fellowship and study the Word of God. 7 p.m. Thursdays. Goldfish Tea, 117 W. Fourth St., Royal Oak. Email projectradical1010@gmail.com.

Youth Bible Study

7 p.m. Thursdays. International Gospel Center, 375 Salliotte, Ecorse. Call (313) 389-2700.

