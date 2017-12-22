Grammy-winning trumpeter Terence Blanchard will perform at Cranbrook Christmas Jazz at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Christ Church Cranbrook in Bloomfield Hills. (Photo: Sandy Huffaker / Getty Images)

SATURDAY

Free Grocery Giveaway

9 a.m. Saturday. Triumph Church-South Campus, 2550 S. Liddesdale, Detroit. triumphch.org.

Breakfast, Brunch and Lunch

Food and prayer time. 9 a.m. Saturdays. Amazing Grace International Fellowship, 7810-7824 Southfield Freeway, Detroit. Call (313) 465-5111.

Early Riser Service and Farmers Market

9:30 a.m. every second and fourth Saturday. Free. Covenant Missionary Temple, 28491 Utica, Roseville. Call (586) 298-1558.

Bet Yeshurun Messianic Fellowship

Learn Hebrew roots of the Christian faith. 1:30 p.m. Saturdays. Restoration Bible Church, 1728 Stanford at 11 Mile, Berkley. Call (248) 850-3480.

Cranbrook Christmas Jazz Featuring Grammy-Winning Trumpeter Terence Blanchard

7:30 p.m. Saturday. Christ Church Cranbrook, 470 Church Road, Bloomfield Hills. christchurchcranbrook.org

PHG ULC Support Group for Parents of Special Children

A faith-based support group for parents of children with special needs. 11 a.m.-noon every third Saturday. Free. Power, Hope & Grace Bible Church, 6495 W. Warren, Detroit. Call (313) 897-2381.

SUNDAY

Advent Worship

Jefferson Avenue Presbyterian Church. 10:30 a.m.; 4:30 p.m. Family Service; 10 p.m. Candlelight Service. 8625 E. Jefferson, Detroit. japc.org

Christmas Eve Cantata and Service

3 p.m. Cantata, followed by service at 4 p.m. Sunday. New Prospect Baptist Church, 6330 Pembroke, Detroit. newnpmbcunity.org

Special Christmas Eve Service

7:30 and 11 p.m. Mariners’ Church, 170 E. Jefferson Detroit. marinerschurchofdetroit.org.

Sunday Singles Brunch

Join other single adults and talk about what’s going on among Christians around town. 11:40 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays. Free. Einstein’s Bagels, 750 N. Telegraph, Dearborn. Email dearbornsinglechristians@gmail.com.

Community Candlelight Christmas Eve Service

Join a sing-along of favorite Christmas Carols. 6 p.m. Sunday. Rockwood First Congregational Church, 22600 Mather, Rockwood. Call (734) 379-3711.

Birth of the Savior

CTAB presents the Greatest Story Ever Told, a musical collaboration featuring its Fine Arts Ministries with a live nativity. 10 a.m. Sunday. Christian Tabernacle Church, 26555 Franklin, Southfield. Call (248) 213-4770 or ctabchurch.org.

MONDAY

Joint Christmas Day Service

8 a.m. Members of Russell Street Baptist Church and New Prospect Baptist Church will worship together. New Prospect Baptist Church, 6330 Pembroke, Detroit. newnpmbcunity.org

Christmas Day Service

Celebration of the Savior’s birth. Triumph Church. 8:30 a.m. East Campus, 2760 E. Grand Blvd., Detroit; 9:30 a.m. West Campus, 16115 Beck, Northville; 9:30 a.m. Flint Campus, 1657 Broadway Blvd., Flint; 10:30 a.m. North Campus, (Millennium Centre), 15600 J.L. Hudson Drive, Southfield. triumphch.org.

Christmas Day Service and Brunch

10 a.m. Holy Eucharist, followed by 11 a.m. Christmas Brunch. Christ Church Cranbrook, 470 Church Road, Bloomfield Hills. christchurchcranbrook.org

TUESDAY

Alcoholics for Christ Open Talk

Support for substance abusers, their families. 7 p.m. Tuesdays. First Assembly of God, 5650 S. Telegraph, Dearborn Heights. Call (313) 673-3985.

Christian Business Men — Troy/Birmingham

Presenting Jesus Christ as Savior and Lord to business and professional men, and grooming them to carry out the great commission. 7 a.m. Tuesdays. Troy Marriott, 200 W. Big Beaver, Troy. Call (248) 643-8120.

Midweek Bible Study

Experience biblical teaching and instruction. 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays. New Testament COGIC, 15003 Joy, Detroit. Call (313) 582-1610.

Pastor’s Bible Study

7-8 p.m. Tuesdays. Calvary Baptist Church, 1000 Robert Bradby, Detroit. Call (313) 567-4575.

Empowerment Study

Empower yourself with the Word of God in a classroom setting. 6 p.m. Tuesdays. GH Healing Hands Ministry, 14111 Puritan, Detroit. (Use rear entrance.) Call (313) 651-5963 or (313) 410-4910 (cell).

WEDNESDAY

The Exchange

For young adults and run by young adults. Encounter God through organic worship. 8 p.m. Wednesdays. Community Christian Church, 42400 Ryan, Sterling Heights. Call (586) 323-1730.

Help and Hope for Single Moms

Single moms receive encouragement. There will also be a men’s bible study. 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Waterford Community Church, 3900 Airport, Waterford. Call (248) 496-1382.

Celebrate Recovery

This is a biblical and balanced program that helps individuals overcome hurts, hang-ups and habits. 6 p.m. Wednesdays. Twin Oaks Christian Church, 22333 King, Woodhaven. Call (734) 6718300.

THURSDAY

Community Bible Study

Fellowship and study the Word of God. 7 p.m. Thursdays. Goldfish Tea, 117 West Fourth, Royal Oak. Email projectradical1010@gmail.com.

Youth Bible Study

7 p.m. Thursdays. International Gospel Center, 375 Salliotte, Ecorse. Call (313) 389-2700.

Add your events at events.detroitnews.com and email to jbrown@detroitnews.com.

