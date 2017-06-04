Employees of Resorts World Manila Casino and Shopping mall pray at he memorial for the victims of the deadly attack by a lone gunman Sunday, June 4, 2017 in suburban Pasay city, southeast of Manila, Philippines. The lone suspect behind the deadly attack in Manila was a heavily indebted Filipino gambling addict, police said Sunday, bolstering their claim the assault was not terrorism-related. (Photo: Bullit Marquez / AP)

Manilla, Philippines — A heavily indebted former employee of the Philippines’ finance department was the man who attacked a casino complex that killed 37 people, police said Sunday.

The man, Jessie Carlos, had a gambling problem and was fired from the Department of Finance in 2014 for not accurately disclosing his assets and liabilities, said Manila police chief Oscar Albayalde.

“This is not an act of terrorism but this incident is confined to the act of one man alone as we have always said,” Albayalde said at a news conference.

“We have and will continue to base our pronouncements on facts and evidence properly gathered,” Albayalde said “We will not allow people or any threat group to use this situation to advance their propaganda or personal causes whether foreign or local.”

Islamic State claimed that the attack on Resorts World Manila Friday was carried out by a jihadist who it suggested was from the Philippines.

The suspect, who killed himself after the attack at Resorts World, owed at least $80,000 dollars in credit card debts and had recently sold his pickup truck because of financial problems, Albayalde said.

“He is heavily indebted due to being hooked in casino gambling, according to his immediate family,” he said. “This became the cause of misunderstanding with his wife and parents.”

Video released by Resorts World, showed a man shooting inside the casino, and then setting fire to tables, slot machines and carpets.

Smoke inhalation was blamed for the deaths.

The man was found dead in a room in a hotel next to the casino.

