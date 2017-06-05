United Nations — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says the 1967 Arab-Israeli war has resulted in generations of Palestinians living in refugee camps with little hope and is urging Israelis and Palestinians to resume direct talks on a two-state solution that would end Israel’s occupation.

In a statement on the 50th anniversary of the six-day war, Guterres says Israel still occupies the West Bank, east Jerusalem and Syria’s Golan Heights and the occupation “has imposed a heavy humanitarian and development burden” on Palestinians.

He says the occupation fuels “recurring cycles of violence and retribution,” sending a message to Palestinians that statehood is just a dream and to Israelis that peace and regional recognition remain “unattainable.”

Guterres says ending the Israeli-Palestinian conflict would open doors to cooperation and security.

