Male Amur leopard cubs (Panthera pardus orientalis), also known as the Manchurian leopard, explore their enclosure in the zoo in Leipzig, Germany, June 27, 2017. (Photo: Jens Meyer / AP)

Leipzig, Germany — Two Amur leopard cubs have made their public debut at the zoo in the German city of Leipzig. Now the search is on for their names.

Mother Mia kept a close eye Tuesday on her two sons, who were born April 22 and now weigh more than 8.8 pounds each.

The zoo says it has received some 1,700 name suggestions for the cubs. It is offering online voters a choice of five pairs of names: Xanto and Tikhon; Amgun and Amasar; Akeno and Zivon; Marik and Majak; and Yerik and Yasuo.

Voting is open until July 5.

