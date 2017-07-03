Workers build a podium that President Donald Trump will speak from during a visit to Poland this week in Krasinski Square in Warsaw, Poland, July 3, 2017. Trump will be in Warsaw before traveling to Germany for a G20 summit of top world leaders. (Photo: Czarek Sokolowski / AP)

Warsaw, Poland — Poland’s government would like visiting President Donald Trump to make assurances this week that the presence of U.S. and NATO troops in Poland will continue as long as the region’s security is threatened by Russia, the foreign minister said Monday.

Trump is to deliver a speech in Warsaw during a brief visit Thursday. The visit comes before Trump attends a G20 summit in Germany, where he will meet Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.

Poland and other nations in the region that were under Moscow’s dominance in the communist era are concerned for their security because of Russia’s increased military activity, some of it close to their borders.

Minister Witold Waszczykowski told reporters that Poland would like to hear Trump’s assurances that the recently installed rotational presence of thousands of U.S. and NATO troops in Poland will continue.

“We would like to hear that as long as the threat continues we will be supported by the U.S. and NATO troops,” Waszczykowski said.

He said he was less concerned about Trump’s apparent reluctance to confirm NATO’s Article 5, which says that an attack on one member is considered an attack on all, and pledges mutual defense. The president eventually did confirm his commitment to the article in a news conference on June 9.

“I am more interested in the 5,000 U.S. troops than in the monthly confirmation, by the means of rhetoric, of Article 5,” Waszczykowski said, calling Article 5 concerns an “artificially created issue.”

