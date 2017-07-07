In a Thursday, May 7, 2015 file photo, Omar Khadr walks out the front door of his lawyer Dennis Edney's home to speak the media in Edmonton, Alberta. (Photo: Nathan Denette / AP)

Toronto — A Canadian government official says a former Guantanamo Bay prisoner who pleaded guilty to killing a U.S. soldier in Afghanistan has received a multimillion-dollar payment from Canada.

The official confirmed Thursday that Omar Khadr has been given the money. A different official also familiar with the deal said it is for 10.5 million Canadian dollars (US$8 million). Both insisted on speaking anonymously because they were not authorized to discuss the deal publicly.

The government and Khadr’s lawyers negotiated the deal last month. It is expected to be announced Friday.

The Canadian-born Khadr was 15 when he was captured by U.S. troops following a firefight at a suspected al-Qaida compound in Afghanistan that resulted in the death of an American special forces medic, U.S. Army Sgt. First Class Christopher Speer.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Read or Share this story: http://detne.ws/2uQrXhp