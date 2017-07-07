A London hospital on Friday asked a British court to assess new evidence about the condition of Charlie Gard, a terminally-ill baby boy. (Photo: Family handout / AP)

Great Ormond Street Hospital said it had applied for a new court hearing “in light of claims of new evidence relating to potential treatment for his condition.” The case is due to be heard at the High Court in London on Monday.

Charlie suffers from mitochondrial depletion syndrome, a rare genetic disease that has left him brain damaged and unable to breathe unaided. His parents want him taken to the U.S. for experimental therapy.

But British and European courts have sided with the hospital’s decision that the 11-month-old’s life support should end, saying therapy would not help and would cause more suffering.

The baby’s life support was due to be switched off last week, but the hospital delayed in order to give his parents more time with him.

The wrenching case has drawn interventions from Pope Francis and U.S. President Donald Trump, who have both said they will do what they can to help.

An online campaign to send Charlie to the U.S. for treatment has raised more than 1.3 million pounds ($1.7 million). A U.S. hospital has offered to ship the drug needed for the therapy to Britain for Charlie.

The Vatican’s Bambino Gesu hospital has also offered to treat Charlie.

Great Ormond Street Hospital said Friday that “two international hospitals and their researchers have communicated to us as late as the last 24 hours that they have fresh evidence about their proposed experimental treatment.”

“And we believe, in common with Charlie’s parents, it is right to explore this evidence,” the hospital said in a statement.

