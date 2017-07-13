Afghan teenagers from the Afghanistan Robotic House take pictures with a mobile phone at Herat International Airport on July 13, 2017, before embarking for the United States. (Photo: Hoshang Hashimi / AFP/Getty Images)

Kabul, Afghanistan — The third time’s the charm for war-torn Afghanistan’s all girls team who have been applying for U.S. visas to compete in an international robotics competition in Washington D.C.

The girls will receive their visas after being told President Donald Trump personally intervened to reverse a decision by the U.S. State Department, says team manager Alireza Mehraban.

Mehraban says: “It’s a happy moment for our team.”

The girls will now be able to participate in next week’s international competition along with entrants from 157 countries, which also includes Syrian refugees.

“It’s important for Afghan women to be able to share their ideas,” said Mehraban.

