Officials in Guam are disseminating fact sheets to help residents prepare for a possible missile strike from North Korea.

Guam’s Office of Civil Defense began distributing the guidance Friday, which includes tips on building an emergency supply kit, advice on staying put in concrete structures and reminders about keeping calm.

A flier titled “Preparing for an Imminent Missile Threat” says that if an attack warning is issued, people should take cover quickly” under concrete structure or below ground if possible.” If people are caught outside, “do not look at the flash or fireball — it can blind you.”

The flier also offers guidance on removing radioactive material from skin.

Guam Gov. Eddie Calvo says officials haven’t raised the U.S. territory’s threat level even after Pyongyang laid out plans to strike near the island.

